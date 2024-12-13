Stolarz day to day for Maple Leafs because of lower-body injury

TORONTO -- Anthony Stolarz is day to day for the Toronto Maple Leafs because of a lower-body injury.

Stolarz left after making seven saves on eight shots during the first period of a 3-2 win against the Anaheim Ducks at Scotiabank Arena on Thursday. The goalie was replaced by Joseph Woll to start the second period.

"I thought we got good news on him," coach Craig Berube said Friday. "Day to day right now. He obviously didn't go on the ice today, but we will see tomorrow if he can get out there."

Berube said it is possible Stolarz could play next week but that it depends on how he progresses during the weekend.

"Yeah I do [think he could return next week], but in saying that he's got to get on the ice," Berube said. "But it was good news overall. Let's just leave it at that. Right now it’s day to day."

Stolarz is 9-5-2 in 17 games. His .927 save percentage leads the NHL among goalies to play at least 10 games, and his 2.15 goals-against average is second, behind Connor Hellebuyck of the Winnipeg Jets (2.12).

A member of the Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers last season, Stolarz signed a two-year, $5 million contract ($2.5 million average annual value) with the Maple Leafs on July 2.

The Maple Leafs recalled goalie Dennis Hildeby from Toronto of the American Hockey League on Friday. Toronto (18-9-2) plays back-to-back games this weekend, at the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday (7 p.m. ET; FDSNDET, NHLN, SNP, SNO, CBC), and against the Buffalo Sabres at home on Sunday.

Berube did not commit to Hildeby starting either of those games. The 23-year-old has an .869 save percentage in two NHL games this season, and an .897 save percentage in six AHL games.

Woll, who made 19 saves and got the win Thursday, is 10-8-3 with a 2.16 GAA and .921 save percentage in 11 games this season.

Forward Bobby McMann is expected to return against the Red Wings.

McMann, who has seven points (six goals, one assist) in 21 games this season, has missed seven games because of a lower-body injury sustained during a 5-1 loss to the Panthers on Nov. 27.

"I feel good. I feel ready to go," McMann said. "Definitely took the time to feel better. It was more just an isolated event, nothing I had been dealing with."

McMann skated at left wing on a line with center Fraser Minten and right wing Max Domi during practice Friday.

His return likely means forward Ryan Reaves will be scratched.