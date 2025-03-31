Coach’s Challenge: TOR @ ANA – 2:45 of the First Period

NHL-Shield

Challenge Initiated By: Anaheim

Type of Challenge: Missed Game Stoppage Event – High-Sticking the Puck

Result: Original call overturned – No Goal Toronto

Explanation: The Situation Room determined that Mitch Marner’s stick contacted the puck above the normal height of his shoulders with 17:25 on the clock (2:35 elapsed time), 10 seconds prior to Matthew Knies’ goal. The decision was made in accordance with Rule 80.1, which states, in part, that “Batting the puck above the normal height of the shoulders with a stick is prohibited. When a puck is struck with a high stick and subsequently comes into the possession and control of a player from the offending team (including the player who made contact with the puck), either directly or deflected off any player or official, there shall be a whistle.”

Therefore, the clock is reset to show 17:25 (2:35 elapsed time) and no goal Toronto.

---

