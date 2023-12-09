Woll week to week with ankle injury for Maple Leafs

TORONTO -- Joseph Wollis out week to week for the Toronto Maple Leafs with a high ankle sprain sustained in a 4-3 win against the Ottawa Senators on Thursday.

Woll left the game at 10:38 of the third period after making a save on a backhand shot from Rourke Chartier, who was near the side boards. He required assistance from teammates to leave the ice, unable to put any weight on his left leg.

He made 29 saves in 50:22 prior to the injury.

“It was what I was told to expect coming out of the other night, so I came to terms with the news pretty quickly the other night, so it doesn’t change anything for me,” Toronto coach Sheldon Keefe said Saturday. “It’s a tough blow for our team, tough blow for Joseph of course, but a tremendous opportunity here now for the other two guys, [Ilya] Samsonov in particular. He hasn’t played for quite a while and has been trying to find his game and find a groove so there you go.”

Samsonov will make his first start since a 4-3 overtime loss to the Chicago Blackhawks on Nov. 24 when the Maple Leafs host the Nashville Predators on Saturday (7 p.m. ET; SN, NHLN, BSSO).

The 26-year-old is 4-1-3 with a 3.58 goals-against average and .878 save percentage in 10 games this season.

“He’s a veteran in this league,” Maple Leafs forward Noah Gregor said. “He’ll be ready to go. He’s a really good goalie for us. We just have to do a job in front of him and I know he will be ready to go tonight.”

Woll has started the majority of Toronto’s games this season. The 25-year-old is 8-5-1 with a .916 save percentage in 15 games (13 starts).

“When I talked to him, he was a little upset with himself,” Keefe said. “The way he looks at it is he kind of missed his post when he was trying to play that shot which put extra stress on the joint, but obviously he needs to let go of that, shake that off.”

Woll also sustained an ankle injury last season when recovering from offseason shoulder surgery which delayed his season debut until Nov. 25, 2022, with Toronto of the American Hockey League.

“He’s been through these things before and he’s battled his way back and when he has, he’s come back an even better version of himself which is a credit to him,” Keefe said. “We’ve seen tremendous growth in him off the ice, away from the game which for me is a big reason why we are seeing his talent take over. I have no doubts in my mind that he will handle this extremely well.”

Martin Jones, who had been recalled from Toronto of the AHL on an emergency basis when Samsonov was unavailable due to an illness Thursday, made his season debut in relief of Woll against the Senators. Jones had nine saves on 10 shots in 9:38. He will back up Samsonov on Saturday against the Predators.

Jones, who signed a one-year, $875,000 contract with the Maple Leafs on Aug. 9, cleared waivers Oct. 9. He is 2-1-1 with an .870 save percentage in five AHL games this season.

The 33-year-old is 226-163-35 with a 2.71 GAA and .905 save percentage in 445 games (430 starts) with the Los Angeles Kings, San Jose Sharks, Philadelphia Flyers, Seattle Kraken and Maple Leafs.