Fowler to play 1,000th game in Winter Classic

Veteran defenseman discusses reaching milestone in unique setting

stl-fowler-wc-wrigley

© Brian Babineau/NHLI via Getty Images

By Tom Gulitti
@TomGulittiNHL NHL.com Senior Writer

CHICAGO -- Cam Fowler had so much to think about when he was traded to the St. Louis Blues on Dec. 14, he was unaware initially that the deal put him on track to have a unique milestone moment at the Discover NHL Winter Classic at Wrigley Field on Tuesday (5 p.m. ET; MAX, truTV, TNT, SN, TVAS).

The outdoor game against the Chicago Blackhawks in the historic home of Major League Baseball’s Chicago Cubs will also be the 33-year-old defenseman’s 1,000th NHL game. It will be the NHL’s 42nd outdoor regular-season game and 16th Winter Classic. but Fowler will be the first to play his 1,000th outdoors, according to NHL Stats.

“It’s going to be crazy,” Fowler said after the Blues’ practice at Wrigley Field on Monday. “I think the whole day is just going to be pretty surreal, so I’ll just try to soak it in as best I can. … The game itself is going to be an incredible experience and then you mix in the personal accomplishments, tie it all in together, and it’s going to be a special day.”

Fowler played his first 991 regular-season games with the Anaheim Ducks, who selected him with the No. 12 pick of the 2010 NHL Entry Draft. It seemed he was destined to become the second player to play 1,000 games with Anaheim, following Ryan Getzlaf, who played 1,157 before retiring in 2022.

But with the Ducks in the middle of a rebuild, Fowler discussed with general manager Pat Verbeek this past offseason the possibility of a trade.

“I spent so long in one place, it was hard for me to put myself out there into a new situation,” Fowler said.

Fowler agreed to lift the limited no-trade clause in his contract to go to St. Louis when the deal came together. The Blues acquired Fowler and a fourth-round pick in the 2027 NHL Draft from the Ducks in exchange for defenseman prospect Jeremie Biakabutuka and a second-round pick in the 2027 draft.

Headlines ahead of the Winter Classic showdown

After the trade was completed, Fowler scrambled to get from Columbus, where he was with the Ducks to play the Blue Jackets, to join the Blues for their game at the Dallas Stars that night. His wife Jasmine was the first one to tell him about the Winter Classic potentially coinciding with his 1,000-game milestone.

“I didn’t even put it together that the Blues were playing in the Winter Classic I had so much stuff going on in my mind,” he said. “And then for it to line up with the 1,000th (game), so many things had to fall into place. But she did say if I played that first game in Dallas, and everything went well that it could line up with the Winter Classic and luckily it did.”

Fowler’s first NHL game also came in a historic building, on Oct. 8, 2010 against the Detroit Red Wings at Joe Louis Arena, not far from where he grew up in Farmington Hills, Michigan.

“So, it’s kind of awesome how some of these things have fallen into place,” Fowler said.

Although Fowler is still in the process of settling in and bringing Jasmine, who is pregnant with their second child, and their 2-year-old son Charlie to St. Louis, the transition on the ice has been smooth. Playing alongside Colton Parayko in St. Louis’ top defense pair, he has five points (one goal, four assists) and is averaging 22:20 in ice time in eight games.

“He’s been around for a long time, 1,000th game tomorrow, and he’s been in all situations throughout his career,” Parayko said. “Just the way he has poise with the puck, he’s always in the right positions, but the way he skates is crazy. … We just try to help each other, try to be open-minded, try to learn from each other as quick as possible.”

Although Fowler has only been with the Blues for a little more than two weeks, Parakyo said, “We’re going to try to make it as special as possible for him tomorrow wearing the Blue note.” Blues coach Jim Montgomery thinks Fowler’s 1,000th game will add to the day for the entire team.

“When I found out about six games ago that his 1,000th game was going to be here, I had a conversation with him about not many people get to play, 1,000 games with the same team, but this has to be the second-best possibility, and he had a big smile on his face,” Montgomery said. “It’s going to be a great moment for him and I just think spiritually that’s something that makes the trade and us acquiring him even more special.”

It will be Fowler’s second NHL outdoor game. He also played in the Ducks’ 3-0 win against the Los Angeles Kings in the 2014 NHL Stadium Series at Dodger Stadium on Jan. 25, 2014. Game-time temperature that day was 62 degrees. It’s expected to be around 40 degrees in Chicago on Tuesday.

“Other than the temperature, I don’t think there’s much difference,” Fowler said. “Dodger Stadium is iconic in its own way.”

The other difference is the significant milestone Fowler will reach on this outdoor stage.

“I’m thankful for the opportunity,” Fowler said. “I didn’t even really put it together for a long time that I had the opportunity to play 1,000 games. It's never something that I thought was possible. I dreamt of getting to the NHL and then I’ve been fortunate to have a long career. So, I honestly don’t think I’ve processed it all yet and I probably won’t for a little while.

“All I know is that I’m excited to have everyone here and more excited to be a part of this special event and try to get a win for our team.”

