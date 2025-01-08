Sundqvist, Broberg, sing ‘Take Me Out to the Ballgame’ before Winter Classic

Swedes put unique spin on classic song with Cubs organist at Wrigley Field

Sundqvist Broberg at Wrigley
By Christopher Detwiler
@Chris_Detwiler NHL.com Staff Writer

Oskar Sundqvist and Philip Broberg hit all the right notes before the Discover NHL Winter Classic back in December at Wrigley Field in Chicago.

In a new video posted by the League, the St. Louis Blues players paid homage to legendary Chicago Cubs broadcaster Harry Caray, known for his rendition of “Take Me Out to the Ballgame,” with their own version of the song.

They even put their own twist on the ballpark classic.

With Wrigley Field organist John Benedeck as their accompanist, the Swedes took the microphone and sang their hearts out, while wearing the iconic Caray glasses. First in English, then they did their best to translate the lyrics to Swedish.

“They did great,” Benedeck told NHL.com. “It’s a Wrigley Field first, having it in another language. Good homage to Harry Caray.”

"English version we nailed it," Sundqvist said. "The Swedish one was harder. It didn't really connect in the Swedish words ... but me and Broberg, we figured it out."

Sundqvist and Broberg, not being from the U.S, had never heard the song’s melody before, which made translating the song a bit trickier. But on a weekend that was highlighted by unique experiences at the ballpark, having the chance to be part of history certainly stands out.

“It’s great to combine the culture that’s already been built here at the confines,” Benedeck said. “At the NHL there are so many different cultures combined and meshed together, and combining those two just makes it so much more fun.”

