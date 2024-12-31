Blackhawks, Blues say winning will make Winter Classic even more special 

CHICAGO -- It was after the second period of the 2023 NHL Winter Classic at Fenway Park when Nick Foligno, then with the Boston Bruins, asked Jim Montgomery, then his coach, if he could have a few minutes to talk to the team.

“He asked me going off the ice if he could have the room and I said sure because he is such a classy man and great leader,” said Montgomery, now the coach of the St. Louis Blues.

The Bruins at the time were down 1-0 to the Pittsburgh Penguins and Foligno, now the Chicago Blackhawks captain, wanted to deliver a message.

“I wanted to make sure we embraced the moment,” Foligno said Monday from Wrigley Field. “I was telling them, like anything, it’s an amazing experience and this has been outstanding already, just being out there with these guys, but it matters if you win too. We’re competitors and the way to enjoy this the most is if you win the hockey game. That was the message to the group.”

Foligno’s message resonated with the Bruins, who came back on two Jake DeBrusk goals to win 2-1 on Jan. 2, 2023.

His message resonates with his current teammates.

The Blackhawks will play in the Discover NHL Winter Classic against the Blues at Wrigley Field on Tuesday (5 p.m. ET; TNT, MAX, truTV, SN, TVAS). That means they have an opportunity to create a memory to forever cherish in a season that has been mostly filled with disappointment so far.

Chicago (12-23-2) is last in the NHL with 26 points and a .351 points percentage in 37 games.

“I’m using this game as a way to springboard our group to where we’re expecting to go,” Foligno said. “It’s been a little disappointing as of late, especially because we had something going and have kind of fallen back a little bit. But this is a great opportunity to catch ourselves, enjoy the moment, come together as a group. If we come out of this on top, it might springboard our team to get going here and finding our way and getting the confidence and the city behind us. It’s a great fanbase here that we need to give a little bit more to, and what a great opportunity for them to be able to celebrate on New Year’s Eve.”