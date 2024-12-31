Bedard set to play on Winter Classic stage for Blackhawks 

CHICAGO -- Connor Bedard stepped up from the Chicago Cubs dugout in his Chicago Blackhawks uniform for practice Monday, wearing eye black and a toque.
Then the 19-year-old center walked onto his biggest stage yet: iconic Wrigley Field, transformed from a baseball stadium into an outdoor hockey arena for a New Year’s Eve party.
The Blackhawks took a team picture at center ice, swapped game jerseys for practice jerseys and skated laps slowly. Bedard said he was just looking around, taking it all in -- the bright lights, the towering stands, the famous hand-operated scoreboard.
He could only imagine what it’ll be like when the Blackhawks play the St. Louis Blues in the Discover Winter Classic at Wrigley Field on Tuesday (5 p.m. ET; MAX, truTV, TNT, SN, TVAS).
“It’s one of the coolest experiences of my life so far, and obviously the game hasn’t even started yet,” he said, “so I’m looking forward to it.”
Bedard has had a lot of cool experiences already. He’s used to pressure and attention.
He represented Canada on home ice twice in the IIHF World Junior Championship, winning gold in Edmonton in 2022 and in Halifax, Nova Scotia, in 2023. He was named the most valuable player of the tournament the second time.
“It’s a pretty big stage, being in front of your country,” he said.
Chicago selected Bedard with the No. 1 pick of the 2023 NHL Draft, and he led the Blackhawks with 61 points (22 goals, 39 assists) in 68 games last season and was voted the winner of the Calder Trophy as the NHL rookie of the year.
Still, this is another step.