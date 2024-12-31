Winter Classic blog: Colton Parayko

Blues defenseman discusses cherishing the moment with family, rivalry with Blackhawks

stl-parayko-blog-dec30

© Brian Babineau/NHLI via Getty Images

By Colton Parayko / Special to NHL.com

St. Louis Blues defenseman Colton Parayko will keep a blog throughout the 2025 Discover NHL Winter Classic. The Blues will face the Chicago Blackhawks on Tuesday at Wrigley Field (5 p.m. ET; MAX, truTV, TNT, SN, TVAS).

In his second entry, Parayko discusses playing in his third Winter Classic and being on the ice at Wrigley Field and soaking in the ambiance of being able to play in this atmosphere and players enjoying these moments with family.

These are definitely special events. Obviously to do it with the same team is special in itself, and just grateful for this opportunity and to be the third one here with St. Louis. It's special to put the Blue note on every night. Things like this just get that much better. I'm just looking forward to going out there and battling with the guys.

These are the kinds of days you have to appreciate and ones you cherish. Guys get to enjoy this and spend time with their families on the ice. Not everyone gets this opportunity and I know did with some of my family here that enjoyed this experience with me. There's guys that played in Minnesota that didn't have kids and now they do and you can see how much this means to be able to experience that with them.

This is such a legendary place. It's got so much history to it. Guys understand the history of this place and now we get to go out and compete here Tuesday. It's an important game and when the puck drops, we know it's an important two points. The rivalry between the two teams has always been there and it should be an awesome atmosphere.

