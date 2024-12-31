Maroon cherishing opportunity provided by Winter Classic

CHICAGO -- When asked if he played lot of pond hockey growing up in Oakville, Missouri, Patrick Maroon had a quick answer.

“It’s doesn’t get cold enough,” the Chicago Blackhawks forward said with a laugh. “No, I don’t. We used to go down the street. It would probably freeze over for maybe a day. We’d probably have maybe a day on it, but even (then), you’d still kind of be nervous just in case you fell. No real pond hockey in St Louis. It doesn’t get cold enough, but I wish I had a cool story to tell you.”

A little more than 300 miles north of Oakville, though, it was plenty cold enough for the best kind of pond hockey on Monday, when the Blackhawks and St. Louis Blues took to the ice at Wrigley Field one day prior to the Discover NHL Winter Classic (5 p.m. ET; MAX, truTV, TNT, SN, TVAS).

“Oh, it was great,” Maroon said. “From being from St. Louis, I had never been to Wrigley. It’s kind of shocking to me. The setup is great. Just the history around Wrigley and Wrigleyville and all the greats that played here, and we have an opportunity in Wrigley against a rival team. So, it’s going to be fun.

“Today was awesome. This is a good day for us to soak it all in, know what we’re up against, get an opportunity to skate, get on the ice, have a great practice and have the families come out here and enjoy it with us, too. I think that’s the most important thing. Family always comes first with me, and they get the opportunity to cherish what we get to do tomorrow. ... The seats are going to be full when we’re playing, so to soak that all in is special for us.”