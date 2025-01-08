NHL outdoor games in Miami, Tampa big step for NHL, Florida fans

The morning after the Discover NHL Winter Classic at Wrigley Field, Nikolajs Slavin and his son, Nikolajs Slavin Jr., waited at Chicago O’Hare International Airport for their flight home to Florida.

Slavin Jr. wore a Winter Classic toque and a Connor Bedard Chicago Blackhawks Winter Classic jersey, but he had a Florida Panthers 30th Anniversary hoodie on underneath. Slavin Sr. wore a Miami Marlins hoodie.

The Panthers season ticket holders from West Palm Beach, Florida, had traveled north to attend an NHL outdoor game figuring they wouldn’t get the chance at home.

“We never thought it would happen,” Slavin Jr. said. “No one thought it would happen.”

Well, it’s happening.

The NHL will play not one but two outdoor games in the state of Florida next season, the League announced Wednesday.

The Panthers will host the 2026 Discover NHL Winter Classic at loanDepot Park in Miami, playing the New York Rangers on Jan. 2. The Tampa Bay Lightning will host the 2026 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, playing the Boston Bruins on Feb. 1.

“Outdoor NHL games in the Sunshine State?” NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman said. “Never let it be said that our league isn’t willing to accept a challenge.”

What about the weather?

LoanDepot Park, home of the Marlins of Major League Baseball, has a retractable roof. Raymond James Stadium, home of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers of the National Football League, does not. But the NHL has played 42 outdoor games in all kinds of conditions.

Seven have been 50 degrees Fahrenheit or higher at face-off. Two have been over 60. It was 62 when the Anaheim Ducks defeated the Los Angeles Kings 3-0 in the Stadium Series at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles on Jan. 25, 2014. It was 65 for the Detroit Red Wings’ 5-3 win against the Colorado Avalanche in the Stadium Series at Coors Field in Denver on Feb. 27, 2016.

“In Miami, we have every intention of playing with the roof open, but the retractable roof gives us some options and helps protect our rink build,” said Dean Matsuzaki, NHL executive vice present of events. “In Tampa, the venue is open air, and the rink build is much more exposed. We are working closely with our hockey operations department and key vendors on our plans to protect our rink build for the Stadium Series.”

This will not be the first time the NHL has attracted huge crowds for stadium games in the state of Florida. The Lightning played at the ThunderDome, the domed stadium now known as Tropicana Field, from 1993-96. They drew 28,183 for their 4-1 loss to the Philadelphia Flyers in the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals on April 23, 1996. That was the NHL record until the League began playing outdoor games in 2003.

But this represents the final frontier of NHL events in the Sunshine State, showing how far hockey has come there since Tampa Bay joined the League as an expansion team in 1992-93 and Florida followed in 1993-94.

Florida has hosted the NHL Draft (2001 and 2015) and the NHL All-Star Game (2003 and 2023) twice each. Tampa Bay has hosted the NHL All-Star Game (1999 and 2018) twice. After the All-Star Game in 2018, the Lightning lobbied for the Stadium Series by posting a billboard on the way to the airport with a mock logo and the message: “THANK YOU, NHL! NEXT TIME, LET’S GO OUTSIDE THE BOX.”