NHL EDGE stats to watch in Winter Classic

Bedard’s upside with new linemates

After having nine points (three goals, six assists) in October and eight points (one goal, seven assists) in November, Connor Bedard is having by far his best month of the season with 15 points (six goals, nine assists) in 14 games. Bedard leads Chicago with 13 points (five goals, eight assists) and five power-play points in 11 games under new coach Anders Sorensen, and the center’s bounce-back stretch has come with new wing linemates Tyler Bertuzzi (leads Blackhawks with six goals, five at even strength since Dec. 7) and Taylor Hall (leads them with nine even-strength points in span). Bedard enters the Winter Classic with six points (three goals, three assists) during his four-game point streak and has had four shots on goal in each of his past two games; Bertuzzi and Hall have combined for nine points over that four-game span. Per NHL EDGE stats, Bedard ranks fifth among forwards in total miles skated (125.91) and is among the leaders in both midrange shots on goal (44; 97th percentile) and midrange goals (six; 93rd percentile). -- Chris Meaney