Vanecek traded to Panthers by Sharks for Giles

Vitek Vanecek was traded to the Florida Panthers by the San Jose Sharks on Tuesday for forward Patrick Giles.

Vanecek is in the final season of a three-year, $10.2 million contract ($3.4 million average annual value) he signed with the New Jersey Devils on July 19, 2022, and is eligible to become an unrestricted free agent after this season. He was traded to the Sharks on March 8, 2024.

Vanecek hasn't played since Saturday when he made 27 saves in a 5-3 loss to the Ottawa Senators. He was held out of the lineup for a 6-2 win at the Buffalo Sabres on Tuesday for roster management purposes.

The 29-year-old goalie is 3-10-3 with a 3.88 goals-against average and .882 save percentage in 18 games (17 starts) this season. He will back up Sergei Bobrovsky.

A second-round pick (No. 39) by the Washington Capitals in the 2014 NHL Draft, Vanecek is 94-52-20 with a 2.82 GAA, .903 save percentage and nine shutouts in 181 NHL regular-season games (169 starts) during five NHL seasons with Washington, New Jersey and San Jose.