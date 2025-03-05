NHL Network to air 7 straight hours of Trade Deadline coverage on Friday

Programming includes special editions of 'Hockey Central,' 'NHL Tonight,' 'NHL Now'

By NHL Public Relations
NHL Network™ today announced it will air seven straight hours of live NHL Trade Deadline coverage on Friday, March 7. A simulcast of Sportsnet’s Hockey Central will begin the coverage at 10 a.m. ET, followed by a three-hour trade deadline edition of NHL Tonight™ at 2 p.m. ET, NHL Now at 5 p.m. ET and NHL Tonight at 7 p.m. ET. Live analysis, interviews and updates from hosts Jamison Coyle, Lauren Gardner, E.J. Hradek and Kathryn Tappen, and analysts Bruce Boudreau, Brian Boyle, Stu Grimson, Mike Kelly, Mike Rupp, Cory Schneider and John Torchetti will be featured throughout the day. Trade Deadline content will be highlighted across NHL Network’s social media platforms on Friday, including clips from NHL Tonight and directly from NHL Network analysts off camera.

In addition to its NHL Trade Deadline coverage, NHL Network’s live game schedule, including four NHL Network Showcase™ telecasts presented by BetMGM will air throughout the rest of March. E.J. Hradek and Mike Johnson will both call two NHL Network Showcase games presented by BetMGM, with the Vancouver Canucks at New York Rangers on Saturday, March 22 at 1 p.m. ET, followed by the Philadelphia Flyers at Chicago Blackhawks on Sunday, March 23 at 3 p.m. ET. NHL Network’s game schedule and NHL Network Showcase schedule through March is available here. Every NHL Network Showcase game, which is subject to change, will be available in the U.S. except in the home markets of the two teams featured.

NHL Network Showcase Presented by BetMGM Game Telecasts

Date

Time

(all times ET)

Game

Announcers

Saturday, March 22

1 p.m.

Vancouver Canucks at New York Rangers

E.J. Hradek and Mike Johnson

Sunday, March 23

3 p.m.

Philadelphia Flyers at Chicago Blackhawks

E.J. Hradek and Mike Johnson

Saturday, March 29

1 p.m.

Buffalo Sabres at Philadelphia Flyers

E.J. Hradek and Bob Errey

Sunday, March 30

1 p.m.

Montreal Canadiens at Florida Panthers

E.J. Hradek and Mike Rupp

