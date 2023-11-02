Super 16: Golden Knights unanimous No. 1 for 3rd straight week

14. New York Islanders (4-2-2)
Total points: 37
Last week: No. 16
"The Islanders are 2-0-1 in their past three games and have points in six of eight this season, but they're doing it by the skin of their teeth. It seems like the same old mantra, but they need more offense. They're 4-2-2 despite scoring 2.63 goals per game and being minus-2 in goal differential (21-23). They've given up some big shot totals, too. Detroit had 36 in New York's 4-3 overtime loss. Semyon Varlamov had to make 34 saves in a 2-0 win against the Columbus Blue Jackets. Ilya Sorokin faced 47 in a 3-2 victory against the Senators. In fact, the Islanders have scored more than three goals in two games this season and lost both (0-1-1). It's not always easy for the goalies, but the best way the Islanders can help them is to get puck in the net more than they have been. It's unlikely they'll be a playoff team scoring 2.63 goals per game." -- Rosen
15. Florida Panthers (4-3-1)
Total points: 27
Last week: No. 15
"The Panthers have been good defensively at 5-on-5 with 12 goals-against in eight games. They've been solid at home, going 3-1-0 with wins against Toronto, Seattle and San Jose. They're 4-1-1 in their past six games, so it might seem like nitpicking to get on their penalty kill, but it is fair to do so. The good news is they did not allow a power-play goal in their past two games and held the Kraken and Bruins to one chance apiece, but they gave up at least one power-play goal in their first six games and the PK is 67.9 percent. The Panthers are keeping the penalties down, averaging 5:20 of short-handed time against, but that only magnifies the PK struggles that need to be rectified." -- Rosen
16. Minnesota Wild (3-4-2)
Total points: 15
Last week: No. 11
"I didn't have the Wild in my Super 16 this week. Only four people did. That's what happens when you have a three-game road trip like they had last week. The Wild were 0-2-1 against the Philadelphia Flyers, Washington Capitals and Devils -- two of those three teams are not ranked here -- and were 1-for-13 on the power play and 4-for-9 on the penalty kill. Yikes. Special teams are a major issue. Minnesota is 1-for-23 (4.4 percent) with two short-handed goals against on the power play and 10-for-17 (58.8 percent) on the kill in six games since scoring five goals (three on the power play, two short-handed) in a 5-2 win in Montreal on Oct. 17. They won't be in Super 16 next week if they do not fix the special teams." -- Rosen
Others receiving points: Winnipeg Jets 11, Anaheim Ducks 9, Edmonton Oilers 9, Washington Capitals 2, Arizona Coyotes 1, Buffalo Sabres 1
Dropped out from last week: Philadelphia Flyers (No. 13)
HERE'S HOW WE RANKED 'EM
AMALIE BENJAMIN
1. Vegas Golden Knights; 2. Colorado Avalanche; 3. Boston Bruins; 4. Dallas Stars; 5. New York Rangers; 6. New Jersey Devils; 7. Toronto Maple Leafs; 8. Los Angeles Kings; 9. Vancouver Canucks; 10. Detroit Red Wings; 11. Carolina Hurricanes; 12. Tampa Bay Lightning; 13. Florida Panthers; 14. Minnesota Wild; 15. Winnipeg Jets; 16. Montreal Canadiens
BRIAN COMPTON
1. Vegas Golden Knights; 2. Boston Bruins; 3. New York Rangers; 4. Dallas Stars; 5. Colorado Avalanche; 6. New Jersey Devils; 7. Los Angeles Kings; 8. Vancouver Canucks; 9. Montreal Canadiens; 10. Toronto Maple Leafs; 11. Carolina Hurricanes; 12. Detroit Red Wings; 13. New York Islanders; 14. Tampa Bay Lightning; 15. Florida Panthers; 16. Anaheim Ducks
NICHOLAS J. COTSONIKA
1. Vegas Golden Knights; 2. Boston Bruins; 3. Dallas Stars; 4. New York Rangers; 5. Colorado Avalanche; 6. Vancouver Canucks; 7. New Jersey Devils; 8. Los Angeles Kings; 9. Montreal Canadiens; 10. Detroit Red Wings; 11. New York Islanders; 12. Toronto Maple Leafs; 13. Tampa Bay Lightning; 14. Carolina Hurricanes; 15. Florida Panthers; 16. Washington Capitals
TOM GULITTI
1. Vegas Golden Knights; 2. Boston Bruins; 3. Dallas Stars; 4. Colorado Avalanche; 5. New York Rangers; 6. New Jersey Devils; 7. Detroit Red Wings; 8. Los Angeles Kings; 9. Carolina Hurricanes; 10. Vancouver Canucks; 11. New York Islanders; 12. Toronto Maple Leafs; 13. Tampa Bay Lightning; 14. Montreal Canadiens; 15. Florida Panthers; 16. Winnipeg Jets
ADAM KIMELMAN
1. Vegas Golden Knights; 2. Colorado Avalanche; 3. Boston Bruins; 4. Dallas Stars; 5. New York Rangers; 6. Vancouver Canucks; 7. New Jersey Devils; 8. Toronto Maple Leafs; 9. Detroit Red Wings; 10. Carolina Hurricanes; 11. Tampa Bay Lightning; 12. Los Angeles Kings; 13. Winnipeg Jets; 14. Montreal Canadiens; 15. New York Islanders; 16. Anaheim Ducks
MIKE G. MORREALE
1. Vegas Golden Knights; 2. Boston Bruins; 3. Colorado Avalanche; 4. Dallas Stars; 5. Florida Panthers; 6. New Jersey Devils; 7. New York Rangers; 8. Los Angeles Kings; 9. Toronto Maple Leafs; 10. Carolina Hurricanes; 11. Minnesota Wild; 12. New York Islanders; 13. Detroit Red Wings; 14. Tampa Bay Lightning; 15. Montreal Canadiens; 16. Vancouver Canucks
TRACEY MYERS
1. Vegas Golden Knights; 2. Boston Bruins; 3. Colorado Avalanche; 4. Dallas Stars; 5. New York Rangers; 6. New Jersey Devils; 7. Toronto Maple Leafs; 8. Vancouver Canucks; 9. Los Angeles Kings; 10. Detroit Red Wings; 11. Tampa Bay Lightning; 12. Carolina Hurricanes; 13. Montreal Canadiens; 14. New York Islanders; 15. Edmonton Oilers; 16. Arizona Coyotes
SHAWN P. ROARKE
1. Vegas Golden Knights; 2. Boston Bruins; 3. Colorado Avalanche; 4. Dallas Stars; 5. New Jersey Devils; 6. New York Rangers; 7. Carolina Hurricanes; 8. Toronto Maple Leafs; 9. Los Angeles Kings; 10. Tampa Bay Lightning; 11. Detroit Red Wings; 12. Minnesota Wild; 13. Vancouver Canucks; 14. Florida Panthers; 15. Edmonton Oilers; 16. Montreal Canadiens
DAN ROSEN
1. Vegas Golden Knights; 2. Boston Bruins; 3. Dallas Stars; 4. New York Rangers; 5. Colorado Avalanche; 6. Los Angeles Kings; 7. New Jersey Devils; 8. Vancouver Canucks; 9. Detroit Red Wings; 10. Tampa Bay Lightning; 11. Toronto Maple Leafs; 12. Carolina Hurricanes; 13. Montreal Canadiens; 14. Edmonton Oilers; 15. New York Islanders; 16. Buffalo Sabres
DAVID SATRIANO
1. Vegas Golden Knights; 2. Boston Bruins; 3. New York Rangers; 4. Colorado Avalanche; 5. Dallas Stars; 6. New Jersey Devils; 7. Detroit Red Wings; 8. Vancouver Canucks; 9. Los Angeles Kings; 10. Montreal Canadiens; 11. Toronto Maple Leafs; 12. Tampa Bay Lightning; 13. Anaheim Ducks; 14. Carolina Hurricanes; 15. New York Islanders; 16. Washington Capitals
PAUL STRIZHEVSKY
1. Vegas Golden Knights; 2. Boston Bruins; 3. New York Rangers; 4. Dallas Stars; 5. Colorado Avalanche; 6. Vancouver Canucks; 7. New Jersey Devils; 8. Detroit Red Wings; 9. Toronto Maple Leafs; 10. Carolina Hurricanes; 11. Montreal Canadiens; 12. Los Angeles Kings; 13. New York Islanders; 14. Tampa Bay Lightning; 15. Florida Panthers; 16. Anaheim Ducks
DEREK VAN DIEST
1. Vegas Golden Knights; 2. Boston Bruins; 3. New York Rangers; 4. Vancouver Canucks; 5. Colorado Avalanche; 6. Detroit Red Wings; 7. Los Angeles Kings; 8. Carolina Hurricanes; 9. New Jersey Devils; 10. Montreal Canadiens; 11. Dallas Stars; 12. Tampa Bay Lightning; 13. Toronto Maple Leafs; 14. Winnipeg Jets; 15. Edmonton Oilers; 16. Minnesota Wild
MIKE ZEISBERGER
1. Vegas Golden Knights; 2. Colorado Avalanche; 3. Boston Bruins; 4. New York Rangers; 5. Dallas Stars; 6. New Jersey Devils; 7. Los Angeles Kings; 8. Toronto Maple Leafs; 9. Vancouver Canucks; 10. Detroit Red Wings; 11. Carolina Hurricanes; 12. Tampa Bay Lightning; 13. Montreal Canadiens; 14. New York Islanders; 15. Anaheim Ducks; 16. Winnipeg Jets