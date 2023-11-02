Super 16: Golden Knights unanimous No. 1 for 3rd straight week

The Vegas Golden Knights are No. 1 in the NHL.com weekly Super 16 power rankings for the third straight week to start the season.

Vegas is the unanimous No. 1, ranked first by all 13 voters, for the second time in the three weeks the Super 16 has run since the season began.

The Golden Knights have been in the top spot since the end of last season. They won the Stanley Cup last season and were, of course, the No. 1 team in the end of the season rankings. They were also No. 1 in the pre-training camp rankings that came out Aug. 31 and the preseason rankings that ran Oct. 5.

Not surprisingly, with the way the Golden Knights have looked this season, there is a lot to like and nothing that jumps out that needs to be fixed. But that is not true with all the teams. In fact, some who made it into the Super 16 this week have more to fix than they'd like.

Read on for more, but as a reminder, to come up with the Super 16 each week, the voters put together their own version of what they think the rankings should look like and a point total is assigned to each, with the team selected first given 16 points, second 15, third 14, and so on.

Here is the Super 16.

1. Vegas Golden Knights (9-0-1)

Total points: 208

Last week: No. 1

"The defending Stanley Cup champions look like they're still in Stanley Cup Playoff mode the way they've started the season. Best record in the NHL, undefeated in regulation, and they rank in the top 10 in goals for and goals against. They've even shown more depth this season, surviving the absences of top-four defensemen Alex Pietrangelo, Alec Martinez and Zach Whitecloud without missing a beat. Brayden Pachal and Ben Hutton have stepped in, are averaging more than 15 minutes of ice time per game and there's been no drop-off. The schedule gets harder as November moves on, including a five-game road trip with four games in the Eastern time zone, but the Golden Knights look like they're as hungry for a second NHL championship as they were for the first one. I wouldn't look to fix anything with them right now." -- Adam Kimelman, deputy managing editor

2. Boston Bruins (8-0-1)

Total points: 192

Last week: No. 3

"There's not a whole lot that needs fixing for the Bruins right now. Well, at least, there wasn't until their 3-2 overtime win against the Florida Panthers on Monday. That game cost the Bruins two of their top defensemen in Charlie McAvoy, whose hit on Panthers defenseman Oliver Ekman-Larsson cost him a four-game suspension, and Matt Grzelcyk, who was placed on long-term injured reserve with an upper-body injury. That's going to be tough for the Bruins, especially with their next four against heavy hitters, the Toronto Maple Leafs, Detroit Red Wings, Dallas Stars and New York Islanders. So if I could fix anything, I'd fix Grzelcyk and get him out on the ice. Other than that, the Bruins are just rolling." -- Amalie Benjamin, staff writer