Short Shifts

WHL Seattle Thunderbirds retire Patrick Marleau number

New York Rangers Igor Shesterkin plays goalie for son in cute video

NHL team theme night celebrations

Flyers, Sabres tape sticks blue during warmups to show support for Maine

Predators sport custom T-shirts in honor of O’Reilly’s 1,000th NHL game

Celine Dion meets Montreal Canadiens in Las Vegas

Ryan Reaves scares Maple Leafs teammates on Halloween

Adam Johnson honored by Ontario Reign

Gritty holds up emotional support alligator Wally during Flyers game

Lundqvist steps in net ahead of Hockey Hall of Fame Legends Classic

Oilers, Flames show up to Heritage Classic in unique outfits

Predators sport creative Halloween costumes in latest social media post

Matthew Perry remembered by Ottawa Senators and NHL

Bruins goalie Ullmark to wear unique mask honoring 100 years of history

Kane gives weather forecast for Heritage Classic on local news channel

Boston Bruins dress up as Barbie and Ken for annual hospital visit 

Bruins honor victims of Maine shooting before game

Weight, Huddy to be inducted into Oilers Hall of Fame in pregame ceremony

Chara runs impressive New York City Marathon time, rooted on by Islanders

Legendary defenseman, Stanley Cup champion, continues post-career distance running

Chara Marathon Split
By Dan O'Leary
@DanOLeary25 NHL.com Staff Writer

One runner at the 2024 New York City Marathon was head-and-shoulders above the rest.

Zdeno Chara , the legendary 6-foot-9 defenseman who played 24 NHL seasons before retiring in 2022, ran the famous race on Sunday.

One of his former teams, the New York Islanders, shared a video of Chara running on social media.

In the video, Chara is seen towering over the crowd when someone on the sidelines gets his attention. He lets out a big smile and the camera pans to a sign that reads "Go Big Z!" held up by someone wearing Islanders colors.

No stranger to New York - he was selected by the Islanders in the third round of the 1996 NHL Draft and played for them from 1997-2001 before returning to the team for his final season in 2021-22, finished the 26.2-mile race in an impressive 3:19:19.

Chara, who captained the 2010-11 Boston Bruins to a Stanley Cup as part of his 14 seasons there, ran the 2023 Boston Marathon in 3:38:23, which was lauded as an incredible time for a first-timer. 
If the tallest player in NHL history-turned accomplished distance runner wanted to compete in every city where he played NHL home games, he needs only to complete a marathon in Ottawa (he played four seasons for the Senators from 2001-2006) and Washington D.C. (he spent 2020-21 with the Capitals).

