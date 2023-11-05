Chara runs impressive New York City Marathon time, rooted on by Islanders

In the video, Chara is seen towering over the crowd when someone on the sidelines gets his attention. He lets out a big smile and the camera pans to a sign that reads "Go Big Z!" held up by someone wearing Islanders colors.

No stranger to New York - he was selected by the Islanders in the third round of the 1996 NHL Draft and played for them from 1997-2001 before returning to the team for his final season in 2021-22, finished the 26.2-mile race in an impressive 3:19:19.

Chara, who captained the 2010-11 Boston Bruins to a Stanley Cup as part of his 14 seasons there, ran the 2023 Boston Marathon in 3:38:23, which was lauded as an incredible time for a first-timer.

If the tallest player in NHL history-turned accomplished distance runner wanted to compete in every city where he played NHL home games, he needs only to complete a marathon in Ottawa (he played four seasons for the Senators from 2001-2006) and Washington D.C. (he spent 2020-21 with the Capitals).