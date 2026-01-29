PWHL’s Poulin rocks ‘Great Canadian Jersey’ at game

Rogers released the special-made jersey on Friday. The sweater includes pieces of hockey jerseys from every province and territory in Canada.

Poulin donated one of her Victoire jerseys for the project. The jersey as a whole includes patches from the seven Canadian NHL teams, various minor league hockey teams, women’s and girl’s hockey teams and beer league and old timer’s hockey teams.

She decided to sport the new look on the last day of the PWHL schedule before competing for Canada in the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026.

Edmonton Oilers forward Connor McDavid was also involved with the project, donating a jersey from the York Simcoe Express minor league team. He also modeled the new look when the design was released.

The jersey will be distributed to Canada’s other top hockey players as well.

OHL player turned fashion designer Cameron Lizotte designed the jersey.

“The design process for The Great Canadian Jersey was rooted in collaboration and storytelling, and the pride we all share in our game,” Lizotte said in a statement. “Every stitch is intentional, and every patch has meaning. Together, with representation from every province and territory, the jersey is a symbol of unity and a single expression of Canadian identity.”