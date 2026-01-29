Blue Jackets celebrate Coyle’s 1,000th NHL game with pregame ceremony 

The Columbus Blue Jackets continued to celebrate Charlie Coyle on Wednesday.

Before their game against the Philadelphia Flyers, the team held a special pregame ceremony to honor the veteran forward's 1,000th NHL game on the Nationwide Arena ice.

Coyle was joined by his parents, Chuck and Theresa, wife, Danielle, and daughter, Lilia, on the ice for the celebration.

A special tribute video with highlights throughout Coyle’s 1,000 games and special messages from current and former teammates aired on the arena video board.

“Charlie Coyle! C’s, the pride of Weymouth, Massachusetts,” former teammate Nick Foligno said in the video. “1,000 games, brother. Congrats! Many, many more games to come and enjoy this moment. You deserve it and you are one of a kind.”