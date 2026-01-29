Blue Jackets celebrate Coyle’s 1,000th NHL game with pregame ceremony 

Veteran forward joined by family on ice, receives silver stick

Charlie Coyle 1,000th game ceremony

© Kirk Irwin/ Getty Images

By Anna Kulesa
@akulesa_ NHL.com Staff Writer

The Columbus Blue Jackets continued to celebrate Charlie Coyle on Wednesday.

Before their game against the Philadelphia Flyers, the team held a special pregame ceremony to honor the veteran forward's 1,000th NHL game on the Nationwide Arena ice.

Coyle was joined by his parents, Chuck and Theresa, wife, Danielle, and daughter, Lilia, on the ice for the celebration.

A special tribute video with highlights throughout Coyle’s 1,000 games and special messages from current and former teammates aired on the arena video board.

“Charlie Coyle! C’s, the pride of Weymouth, Massachusetts,” former teammate Nick Foligno said in the video. “1,000 games, brother. Congrats! Many, many more games to come and enjoy this moment. You deserve it and you are one of a kind.”

The Blue Jackets forward was gifted a custom painting, Rolex watch and was presented the commemorative silver stick for the career achievement.

After receiving his silver stick, Coyle netted the first goal of the game against the Flyers in the first period.

Coyle played in his 1,000th NHL game on Jan. 22 during a matchup against the Dallas Stars. The veteran forward is in his 14th NHL season and first with the Blue Jackets. The veteran forward played seven seasons with the Minnesota Wild and seven seasons with the Boston Bruins. He also had a stint with the Colorado Avalanche last season.

