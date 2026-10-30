Kane receives warm ovation from Red Wings fans in return to Detroit

Patrick Kane will always have a place in Hockeytown.

The Chicago Blackhawks forward received a standing ovation from Detroit Red Wings fans in his first game back at Little Caesars Arena on Thursday.

On the arena video board, the Red Wings aired a tribute video featuring highlights throughout Kane’s three seasons with the team.

Fans in the stands then got to their feet and gave a warm ovation as players from the Blackhawks and Red Wings tapped their sticks on the ice.

Kane skated out on the ice and saluted the crowd.