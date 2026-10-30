Kane receives warm ovation from Red Wings fans in return to Detroit

Blackhawks forward played last three seasons for franchise

Red Wings honor Patrick Kane in his return to Detroit

By Anna Kulesa
@akulesa_ NHL.com Staff Writer

Patrick Kane will always have a place in Hockeytown.

The Chicago Blackhawks forward received a standing ovation from Detroit Red Wings fans in his first game back at Little Caesars Arena on Thursday.

On the arena video board, the Red Wings aired a tribute video featuring highlights throughout Kane’s three seasons with the team.

Fans in the stands then got to their feet and gave a warm ovation as players from the Blackhawks and Red Wings tapped their sticks on the ice.

Kane skated out on the ice and saluted the crowd.

The veteran forward wasn’t the only one who got to see old friends on Thursday. His son, Trick, reunited with Red Wings forward Alex DeBrincat’s son, Archie, before the game.

The Red Wings shared an adorable picture of the boys who became best friends while their dad’s played together for the team.

The duo also sounded the horn to start the game.

Trick also made sure to give his dad a fist bump before he hit the ice.

Kane played with the Red Wings from 2023-2026. In July, he returned to the Blackhawks, where he played 17 of his 20 NHL seasons, signing a two-year contract with the team.

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