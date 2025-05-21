Fans raise over $80k for True North Youth Foundation in honor of Scheifele’s dad

Stars, Jets supporters donate to foundations supported by forward

Scheif dad foundation

© Ture North Youth Foundation

By Anna Kulesa
@akulesa_ NHL.com Staff Writer

Winnipeg Jets and Dallas Stars fans paid tribute to Mark Scheifele’s dad in a heartwarming way.

Fans raised over $80k for the Jets’ True North Youth Foundation, a charity supported by Scheifele, after the forward’s father, Brad Scheifele, died before Game 6 of the Western Conference Second Round.

Stars fans started a “$55 for 55” initiative, donating $55 – a nod to the forward’s number – to charities supported by Scheifele including the True North Youth Foundation and KidSport Canada.

On Wednesday, the True North Youth Foundation thanked fans and announced the amount raised so far. The charity funds the Winnipeg Jets Hockey Academy, Camp Manitou and Project 11.

Fans also raised over $30k for KidSport which offers assistance to families in need of funds related to local youth sports.

Scheifele played in Game 6 against the Stars and scored the Jets’ only goal in 2-1 loss which ended the series.

Both Stars and Jets players embraced Scheifele during the handshake line.

