Dvorsky’s dad cancels flight to see son’s NHL debut for Blues

Rookie’s father visiting from Slovakia when forward received call up

Dvorsky debut dad

© Getty Images/St. Louis Blues

By Anna Kulesa
@akulesa_ NHL.com Staff Writer

Timing was everything for the Dvorsky family this weekend.

On Sunday, Dalibor Dvorsky made his NHL debut for the St. Louis Blues in front of his dad who was visiting from Slovakia. His dad was originally planning on flying back on Sunday, but when his son got called up to the NHL, plans changed.

The rookie’s father was visiting him in Springfield, Mass, when the Blues recalled him from their AHL affiliate, the Springfield Thunderbirds, on Saturday.

Dvorsky’s dad then canceled his flight home scheduled for Sunday to watch his son’s first game in the League at the Enterprise Center.

After the game, Dvorsky called the timing of his call up “amazing.” His father was also thrilled he could witness the career milestone.

“It’s [a] fantastic, emotional moment,” Dvorsky’s father said in an interview with FanDuel Sports Network. “I’m very happy that I can be here.”

The young forward took the traditional rookie lap before warmups.

After the Blues' 4-1 win, the team awarded Dvorsky the team's player of the game shoulder pads. The rookie thanked his teammates for making his NHL debut special.

Dvorsky was drafted 10th overall by the Blues in the 2023 NHL Draft. He recorded 43 points (20 goals, 23 assists) in 57 games with the Thunderbirds this season.

