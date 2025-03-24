Dvorsky’s dad cancels flight to see son’s NHL debut for Blues

The rookie’s father was visiting him in Springfield, Mass, when the Blues recalled him from their AHL affiliate, the Springfield Thunderbirds, on Saturday.

Dvorsky’s dad then canceled his flight home scheduled for Sunday to watch his son’s first game in the League at the Enterprise Center.

After the game, Dvorsky called the timing of his call up “amazing.” His father was also thrilled he could witness the career milestone.

“It’s [a] fantastic, emotional moment,” Dvorsky’s father said in an interview with FanDuel Sports Network. “I’m very happy that I can be here.”

The young forward took the traditional rookie lap before warmups.