Short Shifts Power Rankings: May 29

Youppi surprised young patients at Montreal Children’s Hospital on Thursday. The Montreal Canadiens mascot brought gifts and personal video messages from the Canadiens players to patients.

“I just wanted to say ‘Hi’ and let you know I’m fully behind you,” Cole Caufield said in a video to a patient named Sophia. “You are the strongest person I know and I can’t thank you enough for you support. So, hopefully we will get this done for you (and) bring you the Cup.”

Ranking: Que c'est magnifique