Throw out the Xs and Os and join Short Shifts for our own weekly power rankings. What is our criteria? Whatever makes us smile, laugh, cry or any other wholesome feeling. This list is updated every Friday with our top moments of the week.
Short Shifts Power Rankings: May 29
© Montreal Canadiens/ NHL on TNT
1. Youppi and Canadiens players
Youppi surprised young patients at Montreal Children’s Hospital on Thursday. The Montreal Canadiens mascot brought gifts and personal video messages from the Canadiens players to patients.
“I just wanted to say ‘Hi’ and let you know I’m fully behind you,” Cole Caufield said in a video to a patient named Sophia. “You are the strongest person I know and I can’t thank you enough for you support. So, hopefully we will get this done for you (and) bring you the Cup.”
Ranking: Que c'est magnifique
Connor Hellebuyck joined Instagram this week in a fitting way. The Winnipeg Jets goalie shared a video of him shooting a puck with a mini stick on his son, Hugh, who was in net. After the puck hit the post, Hellebuyck turned to the camera and said, “Our first post.”
Ranking: Very punny
3. Jazzy Kadri
© Jazzy Kadri
Jazzy Kadri showed good sportsmanship after the Vegas Golden Knights defeated the Colorado Avalanche in the Western Conference Final on Tuesday. Nazem Kadri's cat took to Instagram to congratulate the Avalanche forward’s former teammate, Mitch Marner, for advancing to the Stanley Cup Final.
“Not the ending we wanted. But now it’s time for Zeus’ Dad (Marner) to go bring the cup home to Toronto,” Jazzy posted on their Instagram story alongside a photo of Kadri and Marner hugging. Kadri and Marner played for the Toronto Maple Leafs together from 2016-19.
Ranking: Fur-ever friends
Seth Jarvis just wanted to clarify something. The Carolina Hurricanes forward told TNT reporter Jackie Redmond exactly where he keeps the candy stash in his bathroom.
“Between the sinks in a resealable bag, so people don’t think I’m disgusting,” Jarvis told Redmond. “It’s not an open bowl of candy. I wash my hands, take some candy, seal it back up. No germs get in it.” Last week, the Hurricanes forward’s candy habit made our power rankings.
Ranking: Doesn’t make it any better…