After a quick introduction, Gaudreau Jr. was shown on the big screen in the arena as the crowd cheered. The Blue Jackets PA announcer then started singing “Happy Birthday” to the toddler, and the fans – Blue Jackets and Blackhawks fans alike – joined in.

Baby Johnny – wearing a sweatshirt with his dad’s signature on it – clapped along with the crowd’s singing.

It’s going to be tough to top that birthday celebration in the future.