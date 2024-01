Marc-Andre Fleury just hit one career benchmark, moving into second on the NHL wins list. Now, he has a chance to hit another.

During his appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show" on Wednesday, the Minnesota Wild goalie got a generous offer from the show’s host.

“We have a goalie goal on the year already,” said McAfee. “You put one in, for rest of the year … $250,000 donation to a [charity of your choice].”

“I like it, I like it,” Fleury responded, with a smile.