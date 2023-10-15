Save of the Season? Trouba lays out to stop puck at goal line

Sometimes it takes more than one player to make a great save.

New York Rangers captain Jacob Trouba went all out, going full extension with one hand to stop a puck from crossing the goal line in a game against the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Midway through the first period, Blue Jackets forward Patrik Laine ripped a shot from the left circle. Rangers goalie Igor Shesterkin slowed the puck with his left shoulder but the puck squirted by and started to trickle toward the net.

That's when Trouba sprung into action, just swiping the puck away before it crossed the goal line.

It was just the second game of the 2023-24 season for the Rangers.