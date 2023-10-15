Short Shifts

Jonathan Quick welcomed back by Blue Jackets

Karlsson's daughter meets Penguins mascot Iceburgh

United by Hockey Mobile Museum tour starts in Ottawa

Lundqvist jokes about landing on moon on 'Tonight Show'

Senators honor Giroux, new owner Andlauer

Coyotes' Logan Cooley receives well wishes from family before NHL debut

Boston College honors Doxie McCoy

Edmonton Oilers break in Heritage Classic gear

Hamlin returns the love to Buffalo at Sabres game

Bruins Centennial Gala hosts legends

Sabres unveil RJ Way sign in honor of Rick Jeanneret

Snow's family drops puck before Flames opener

Boston Bruins celebrate centennial season with special pregame ceremony

Minnesota Wild pack school bus for first day of season

New England Patriots guess hockey terms, Boston Bruins approve

New Jersey Devils new food items at Prudential Center

Cooper laughs it up with former Lightning player Callahan during interview

Connor Bedard forgets stick before NHL debut

Save of the Season? Trouba lays out to stop puck at goal line

By Dan O'Leary
@DanOLeary25 NHL.com Staff Writer

Sometimes it takes more than one player to make a great save.

New York Rangers captain Jacob Trouba went all out, going full extension with one hand to stop a puck from crossing the goal line in a game against the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Midway through the first period, Blue Jackets forward Patrik Laine ripped a shot from the left circle. Rangers goalie Igor Shesterkin slowed the puck with his left shoulder but the puck squirted by and started to trickle toward the net.

That's when Trouba sprung into action, just swiping the puck away before it crossed the goal line.

It was just the second game of the 2023-24 season for the Rangers.