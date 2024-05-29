Smith makes impromptu appearance on McAfee show, talks Utah franchise 

Owner of newest NHL franchise gets call from show host, sees Cup in studio

Stanley Cup on McAfee Show

By Christopher Detwiler
@Chris_Detwiler NHL.com Staff Writer

Pat McAfee has had a number of special guests on his show throughout the years, but maybe none as special as the two he had on Wednesday.

With the Stanley Cup in studio, the newest NHL franchise owner, Ryan Smith, also made a surprise appearance on the phone to talk hockey and give an update on the name for the Utah franchise.

After McAfee called up Smith, they spent a few minutes admiring the Cup before diving into a discussion on the team name.

Smith said it’s down to the final four name choices, including Mammoth and Yeti, along with a couple of other names.

“We’re coming, we’re coming,” Smith said to McAfee on the show. “It’ll be out soon.”

Lord Stanley spent the day with McAfee on set and was part of the show throughout the day. The trophy is making visits to various different cities before the Stanley Cup Final.

