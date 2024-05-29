Smith makes impromptu appearance on McAfee show, talks Utah franchise 

Pat McAfee has had a number of special guests on his show throughout the years, but maybe none as special as the two he had on Wednesday.

With the Stanley Cup in studio, the newest NHL franchise owner, Ryan Smith, also made a surprise appearance on the phone to talk hockey and give an update on the name for the Utah franchise.

After McAfee called up Smith, they spent a few minutes admiring the Cup before diving into a discussion on the team name.

Smith said it’s down to the final four name choices, including Mammoth and Yeti, along with a couple of other names.

“We’re coming, we’re coming,” Smith said to McAfee on the show. “It’ll be out soon.”