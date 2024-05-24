Oettinger makes amazing stick save to stop McDavid in 1st overtime

Stars goalie somehow, some way turns away Oilers captain in Game 1

EDM@DAL WCF, Gm1: Oettinger keeps game going with save on McDavid in overtime

By Dan O'Leary
@DanOLeary25 NHL.com Staff Writer

It was a sticky situation, but Jake Oettinger's stick got the Dallas Stars out of it.

With the game tied 2-2 in the first overtime of Game 1 of the Western Conference Final on Thursday, the Stars certainly saw something they did not want to: Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid on the doorstep with a good look at the net.

McDavid corralled a pass from teammate Zach Hyman and moved the puck to his forehand with a clear shot. Hockey fans have seen this before and everyone was ready to see a goal.

But Oettinger lunged to his right and extended his stick, somehow stopping McDavid cold.

The perfectly-timed save kept the game tied and helped force a second overtime, but McDavid had the final word, scoring the game-winner shortly into the second overtime.

