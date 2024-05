Alexis Lafrenière must’ve been feeling smooth like butter on Sunday. At least, he looked it at Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida.

The New York Rangers forward skated past three defensemen, made a slick toe-drag move in front of the net, then all of a sudden his team had a 3-2 lead in the second period of Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Final.

Lafreniere finished the goal on a backhand while falling to the ice.