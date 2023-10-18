Short Shifts

Ducks' Terry meets NFL legend Aikman

Rangers help family replace signed Lundqvist jersey

Rangers fan hits long shot, wins new car at home opener

Hill to sport Las Vegas themed mask for Golden Knights

'21st Duck' Trent Sullivan honored for courage, perseverance

NHL best saves 2023-24 season

Jonathan Quick welcomed back by Blue Jackets

Karlsson's daughter meets Penguins mascot Iceburgh

United by Hockey Mobile Museum tour starts in Ottawa

Lundqvist jokes about landing on moon on 'Tonight Show'

Senators honor Giroux, new owner Andlauer

Coyotes' Logan Cooley receives well wishes from family before NHL debut

Boston College honors Doxie McCoy

Edmonton Oilers break in Heritage Classic gear

Hamlin returns the love to Buffalo at Sabres game

Bruins Centennial Gala hosts legends

Sabres unveil RJ Way sign in honor of Rick Jeanneret

Goal of the Season? McDavid goes to knee, spins, scores

EDM@NSH: McDavid recovers to score beautiful goal

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

We've gotten to the point with Connor McDavid that it doesn't even matter what is done to defend him anymore, he's going to score.

The Edmonton Oilers captain collided with a defender and was knocked down to one knee, but he spun in a circle a full 360-degrees on that knee and somehow kept his momentum moving forward, picked up the puck like he never lost sight of it and scored.

One would stand to reason that most regular human beings, when being knocked down to one knee -- ice or no ice -- would at least need a full second or two to assess their next move.

Not McDavid.

Nowadays, after countless highlights like this from McDavid, it's better to just watch the clip over and over and not ask things like how in the world does he do things like that and why do they look so easy.

