Goal of the Season? McDavid goes to knee, spins, scores

We've gotten to the point with Connor McDavid that it doesn't even matter what is done to defend him anymore, he's going to score.

The Edmonton Oilers captain collided with a defender and was knocked down to one knee, but he spun in a circle a full 360-degrees on that knee and somehow kept his momentum moving forward, picked up the puck like he never lost sight of it and scored.

One would stand to reason that most regular human beings, when being knocked down to one knee -- ice or no ice -- would at least need a full second or two to assess their next move.

Not McDavid.

Nowadays, after countless highlights like this from McDavid, it's better to just watch the clip over and over and not ask things like how in the world does he do things like that and why do they look so easy.