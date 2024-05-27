Barkley gets signed Draisaitl jersey on 'NBA on TNT'

The signed sweater follows the “Shaq Hyman” stunt from last month where Barkley’s crewmate Shaquille O’Neal created a makeshift hockey persona and visited the “NHL on TNT” set. His character is of course named after Oilers forward Zach Hyman.

O’Neal also previously got a Hyman jersey.

Draisaitl added a special message to Barkley’s jersey, saying “Tell Shaq to keep his cash,” poking fun at a comment O’Neal made after receiving his Hyman sweater. O’Neal said he would pay the Oilers not to send Barkley a jersey, which, of course, they did anyway.

All love between the two crews.