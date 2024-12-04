Rangers host holiday dinner with Garden of Dreams Foundation

Players help serve food to families, joined by celebrity chef Anne Burrell

Rangers holiday meal split

© New York Rangers

By Christopher Detwiler
@Chris_Detwiler NHL.com Staff Writer

It’s time to get into the holiday spirit, and the New York Rangers are starting to do just that.

On Tuesday, the team hosted a holiday dinner along with the Garden of Dreams Foundation at Metropolitan Pavilion in New York. Forwards Vincent Trocheck and Sam Carrick, along with goalie Jonathan Quick volunteered to serve meals to families and participate in other activities with the youth in attendance such as face painting, dancing, photo opportunities and giveaways.

The holiday dinner hosted over 200 families affiliated with Garden of Dreams Partner organization, NYC Department of Homeless Services.

Joining the players was celebrity chef Anne Burrell, a well-known Rangers fan.

“Obviously these people here are near and dear to our hearts, part of the Rangers family,” Carrick told the Rangers. “And it just feels great meeting these people and getting to give back a little bit.”

“It was a lot of fun,” said Trocheck. “A lot of little kids with big smiles on their faces just happy to be here. Those kinds of things make you feel warm inside.”

According to the organization’s website, the Garden of Dreams Foundation is a non-profit charity that works with the MSG Family of Companies to bring life-changing opportunities to young people in need.

On Monday, the team hosted its Garden of Dreams Night at Madison Square Garden for the Rangers game against the New Jersey Devils.

The Rangers will continue the season of giving by hosting their annual Toys for Tots Event on Wednesday.

Short Shifts

Pietrangelo watches his kids play hockey from Golden Knights bench during intermission 

NHL Cultural Celebrations/Community Theme Nights blog

Post Malone visits Stars postgame to celebrate win

Flames donate benches made from sticks left at Gaudreau memorial

Patriots walk in with Bruins jerseys ahead of Centennial game

Hockey Fights Cancer daily digest

Blues honor high school hockey player who was tragically killed in St. Louis

On Hockey Fights Cancer Night, Devils give young fan game to remember

Donato scores twice after wearing tie that belonged to late friend Cave

Vladar pays tribute to Gaudreau brothers on Flames goalie mask

Short Shifts Power Rankings: November 29

Talbot’s kids make homemade signs in honor of their dad's 500th NHL game

Harbaugh brothers share funny childhood story about Orr

Senators honor equipment manager with funny warmup pucks

ESPN's College Gameday shows Stadium Series ice at Ohio State

Maple Leafs visit Hospital for Sick Children, decorate mini sticks

Short Shifts Power Rankings: November 22

Schwartz throws towel back to Kraken bench, lands on Bylsma’s head