Rangers host holiday dinner with Garden of Dreams Foundation

It’s time to get into the holiday spirit, and the New York Rangers are starting to do just that.

On Tuesday, the team hosted a holiday dinner along with the Garden of Dreams Foundation at Metropolitan Pavilion in New York. Forwards Vincent Trocheck and Sam Carrick, along with goalie Jonathan Quick volunteered to serve meals to families and participate in other activities with the youth in attendance such as face painting, dancing, photo opportunities and giveaways.

The holiday dinner hosted over 200 families affiliated with Garden of Dreams Partner organization, NYC Department of Homeless Services.

Joining the players was celebrity chef Anne Burrell, a well-known Rangers fan.