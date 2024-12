Along with playing on the Massapequa High School varsity team, Kasin also played for the Sharks Youth Elite Hockey travel team on Long Island.

Before puck drop on Monday, the Islanders shared a tribute video on the big screen before the crowd participated in a moment of silence honoring Kasin, who was a lifelong Islanders fan.

“Our hearts are with Connor’s family … as well as his friends and teammates who will forever remember his smile, passion and his unwavering commitment to the sport he loved,” said the PA announcer during the tribute.