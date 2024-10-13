NBA legend Anthony wears Forsberg Avalanche jersey to Colorado football game

It takes a legendary scorer that started his career in Denver to know a legendary scorer that started his career in Denver.

NBA legend Carmelo Anthony took in the University of Colorado football game on Saturday night clad in a Colorado Avalanche No. 21 Peter Forsberg jersey.

Anthony showed up in the jersey on the very same night reigning NBA MVP Nikola Jokic presented the Hart Trophy to Colorado Avalanche forward Nathan MacKinnon.

Anthony, who is 10th on the NBA's career scoring list and a lock to make the Basketball Hall of Fame when eligible, played his first eight seasons with the Denver Nuggets, sharing McNichols Sports Arena with Forsberg and the Avalanche after the franchise relocated to Denver from Quebec.