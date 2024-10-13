NBA legend Anthony wears Forsberg Avalanche jersey to Colorado football game

Former Nuggets all-star forward takes in game with son, nods to Hockey Hall of Famer

Melo avalanche
By Dan O'Leary
@DanOLeary25 NHL.com Staff Writer

It takes a legendary scorer that started his career in Denver to know a legendary scorer that started his career in Denver.

NBA legend Carmelo Anthony took in the University of Colorado football game on Saturday night clad in a Colorado Avalanche No. 21 Peter Forsberg jersey.

Anthony showed up in the jersey on the very same night reigning NBA MVP Nikola Jokic presented the Hart Trophy to Colorado Avalanche forward Nathan MacKinnon.

Anthony, who is 10th on the NBA's career scoring list and a lock to make the Basketball Hall of Fame when eligible, played his first eight seasons with the Denver Nuggets, sharing McNichols Sports Arena with Forsberg and the Avalanche after the franchise relocated to Denver from Quebec.

Forsberg was elected to the Hockey Hall of Fame in 2014. He is sixth on the franchise's career points list (755), fourth in assists (538) and ninth in goals (217).

Anthony also wore a matching Avalanche hat and was pictured next to his son, Kiyan, a top-ranked high school basketball prospect. Kiyan opted for a road white Detroit Red Wings sweater, calling to mind the epic Western Conference rivalry between the two franchises in the mid-1990s.

