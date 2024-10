It takes an MVP to know an MVP.

Colorado Avalanche forward Nathan MacKinnon was presented the 2024 Hart Memorial Trophy, awarded to the NHL's Most Valuable Player, on Saturday by none other than 2024 NBA MVP Nikola Jokic.

Fans at Ball Arena gave a loud roar for Jokic, the Denver Nuggets center and three-time NBA MVP ('21, '22 and '24), who also calls the building home, as he emerged holding the Hart Trophy and placed it gently on the table.