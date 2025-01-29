Fleury expecting 'emotional' game with Wild in final trip to Montreal

Marc-Andre Fleury understands that he's no longer in his prime, but the Minnesota Wild goalie still retains his youthful spirit.

"At 40 years old, I sometimes feel like a guy playing in a beer league," Fleury said during a phone interview with NHL.com/fr. "But I absolutely want to show that, despite my age, I can still beat goalies in their twenties. I'm still as competitive as ever."

On Thursday, Fleury and the Wild will head to Bell Centre to take on the Montreal Canadiens (7 p.m. ET; RDS, TSN2, FDSNNO, FDSNWI). Fleury, who was born in Sorel-Tracy, Quebec, about an hour north of Montreal, is likely going to start in what should be his final game at Bell Centre, barring an unexpected matchup in the Stanley Cup Final.

Fleury, the oldest player in the NHL, would face off either 28-year-old Sam Montembeault or 23-year-old Jakub Dobes, another chance to defeat a goalie in his twenties. But beyond that, Fleury wishes to make the most of his visit to Montreal, surrounded by his family and friends.

"Yeah, I want to get the start in Montreal. I've already talked to Fred (Chabot), my goalie coach with the Wild. I mentioned to him that the game in Montreal was important for me. We're playing in Toronto (against the Maple Leafs) on Wednesday and then in Montreal on Thursday. With two games in two nights, I know I'll have a good shot of playing against the Canadiens. We should be able to split the starts between myself and Gus (Filip Gustavsson).

"I'm not looking for attention, and I don't want to receive any particular sort of welcome. I like playing games on the road and having the crowd root against me. I know that the Canadiens have been playing some really good hockey for a few weeks now, and that the fans will want to see their guys win. That's normal. I'll just be happy to play another game against the Canadiens, my favorite team growing up."

Despite the partisan crowd, there will still be plenty of Wild jerseys in the stands. Fleury's number 29 likely will be especially visible throughout the arena.

"There will be a lot of people in the stands, even more than last year," Fleury said. "I know there's going to be a bus coming down from Sorel. I'll have several of my family members and friends there. My wife (Véronique) will also be traveling from Minnesota with our three kids. I have to thank my sister (Marylène) for planning things out with everyone back in Sorel.

"I'll be sharing that game with my loved ones. Ever since I was young, my family and friends have always been there for me, in the good moments and the bad. I hope that we'll play a good game and that I'll have a good start. I wouldn't like to get lit up. I'd like for both teams to put on a good show."

Fleury is 12-6-3 with a 2.67 goals-against average, .911 save percentage and two shutouts in 21 games at Bell Centre. In his previous game in Montreal on October 17th, 2023, he made 26 saves for the Wild in a 5-2 win. Named the first star of the game, he saluted the crowd, which continued chanting his name after the final buzzer.