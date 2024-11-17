Canadiens welcome Weber to Ring of Honor, celebrate Hall of Fame induction

Shea Weber topped off his week to remember in Montreal on Saturday.

The former Montreal Canadiens captain was inducted to the team’s Ring of Honor before their game against the Columbus Blue Jackets at the Bell Centre.

The ceremony also celebrated Weber’s induction to the Hockey Hall of Fame on Monday.

He was one of the seven members of the Hockey Hall of Fame’s Class of 2024. Pavel Datsyuk, Jeremy Roenick, Natalie Darwitz, Krissy Wendell-Pohl, David Poile and Colin Campbell were also inducted.

Canadiens fans and players gave the retired defenseman a loud standing ovation as he walked out to center ice for the ceremony.