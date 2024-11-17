Canadiens welcome Weber to Ring of Honor, celebrate Hall of Fame induction

Former Montreal captain honored in special pregame ceremony

CBJ@MTL: Weber returns to Montreal to celebrate his induction into the Hockey Hall of Fame

By Anna Kulesa
@akulesa_ NHL.com Staff Writer

Shea Weber topped off his week to remember in Montreal on Saturday.

The former Montreal Canadiens captain was inducted to the team’s Ring of Honor before their game against the Columbus Blue Jackets at the Bell Centre.

The ceremony also celebrated Weber’s induction to the Hockey Hall of Fame on Monday.

He was one of the seven members of the Hockey Hall of Fame’s Class of 2024. Pavel Datsyuk, Jeremy Roenick, Natalie Darwitz, Krissy Wendell-Pohl, David Poile and Colin Campbell were also inducted.

Canadiens fans and players gave the retired defenseman a loud standing ovation as he walked out to center ice for the ceremony.

A special tribute video of Weber’s highlights with Montreal aired on the arena video board.

“He taught me a lot over my early career,” Canadiens captain Nick Suzuki said in the video. “[He’s] an amazing person, he really cared about everyone else. An amazing player at the same time. He brought so much to our group.”

Weber was emotional as the Canadiens unveiled his name and number in the arena rafters.

The former defenseman played five of his 16 NHL seasons with the Canadiens. He spent 11 seasons with the Nashville Predators. He finished his career with 589 points (224 goals and 365 assists) in 1,038 games.

Related Content

Weber opens up about career ahead of Hockey Hall of Fame induction

Short Shifts

Lightning honor goalie Vasilevskiy for 300th NHL win

Ekman-Larsson celebrated after reaching 1,000 NHL games

Johnson rocks special suit before 1,000th NHL game

Oilers wear custom T-shirts in honor of McDavid’s 1,000th point

Short Shifts Power Rankings: November 15

Canucks fans cheer Joshua's first shift back after cancer diagnosis

PWHL teams to be added to EA Sports NHL 25 holiday update

Maple Leafs sport custom T-shirts, hats for Ekman-Larsson’s 1,000th NHL game

Penguins honor Malkin’s 500th career goal with special pregame ceremony

NHL Cultural Celebrations/Community Theme Nights blog

Penguins, Steelers star Wilson visit cancer patients at UPMC Children’s Hospital

Duchene shows off kids’ excitement after goal

Hockey Fights Cancer daily digest

Ducks go undercover at NHL Store in NYC

Lightning coach Cooper hosts players, kids fishing trip to benefit cancer research

Sabres invite Navy veteran to read starting lineup

Ducks celebrate Military Appreciation Night with training team

Save of the Season? Binnington's big slide, outstretched stick stops sure goal