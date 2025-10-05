Gaudreau's wife celebrates daughter’s birthday with throwback photos

Noa turns 3 as family celebrates with big cake, old photos with late NHL forward

Gaudreau daughter split

© Meredith Gaudreau/Instagram

By Christopher Detwiler
@Chris_Detwiler NHL.com Staff Writer

In celebration of her daughter's third birthday, Meredith Gaudreau posted some cute throwback photos on social media of Noa and her dad.

The widow of late NHL All-Star Johnny Gaudreau, shared some pictures of the family celebrating Noa’s third birthday on Friday. As part of the birthday post, Meredith included two photos of Noa with Johnny, including one of her as a newborn.

Johnny, 31, and his brother, Matthew, 29, were tragically killed on Aug. 29, 2024 when they were struck by a car while riding bicycles at home in Salem County, New Jersey by an alleged drunken driver who has been charged with two counts of death by auto.

Gaudreau played his first eight NHL seasons with the Calgary Flames before playing two seasons with the Columbus Blue Jackets.

The first photo in the post shows Noa with her siblings, Johnny and Carter. Noa is the oldest of the three. The second photo shows Noa blowing out the candle on her birthday cake, with her younger brothers looking on.

During the 2025 NHL Draft on June 27, Noa watched on TV as Meredith announced the Columbus Blue Jackets’ first-round pick. Noa clapped and cheered for her mom as she took the stage.

