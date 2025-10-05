Gaudreau's wife celebrates daughter’s birthday with throwback photos

Johnny, 31, and his brother, Matthew, 29, were tragically killed on Aug. 29, 2024 when they were struck by a car while riding bicycles at home in Salem County, New Jersey by an alleged drunken driver who has been charged with two counts of death by auto.

Gaudreau played his first eight NHL seasons with the Calgary Flames before playing two seasons with the Columbus Blue Jackets.

The first photo in the post shows Noa with her siblings, Johnny and Carter. Noa is the oldest of the three. The second photo shows Noa blowing out the candle on her birthday cake, with her younger brothers looking on.

During the 2025 NHL Draft on June 27, Noa watched on TV as Meredith announced the Columbus Blue Jackets’ first-round pick. Noa clapped and cheered for her mom as she took the stage.