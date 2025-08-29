Gaudreaus 'still present' for Team USA members 1 year after deaths

PLYMOUTH, Mich. -- It's been one year since Johnny Gaudreau and Matthew Gaudreau were killed while riding bicycles near their home in Salem County, New Jersey.

The tragic events of Aug. 29, 2024, sent shockwaves throughout the entire sports world, an NHL superstar in Johnny, 31, and his brother Matthew, 29, dying when they were struck by an alleged drunken driver who has been charged with two counts of death by auto.

Players at the United States Men's Olympic Orientation Camp on Tuesday and Wednesday made it clear that the memory of Johnny and Matthew, and the impact they made on hockey and the world in general, will never be forgotten.

"Definitely a year of a lot of emotions, one I'll never forget," said Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Zach Werenski, Johnny's teammate from 2022-24. "I learned a lot about myself, about our team, about friendship and family, and how that's the most important thing. It's crazy it's already been a year here. I can't really wrap my head around it."

Jeremy Swayman and Johnny Gaudreau had the same agent, Lewis Gross. The Boston Bruins goalie said "Johnny Hockey" is "still so present in my life."

"Just how much that (Gross) talks about him," Swayman said, "and ways that he's seen me replicate things that he's done, that's the ultimate honor, is living up to the standard that Johnny had on hockey."

Johnny Gaudreau played his first full eight NHL seasons with the Calgary Flames and was getting ready for his third with the Blue Jackets after he signed a seven-year, $68.25 million contract July 13, 2022. Matthew Gaudreau was preparing for his third season as an assistant coach for the Philadelphia Rebels in the North American Hockey League.

The night before they were to attend the wedding of their sister, Katie, the brothers, who played together at Boston College, were killed. What followed were vigils in Columbus and Calgary, moments of silence before face-offs at NHL games, and helmet stickers during the first few weeks of the regular season.

When the United States team gathered in Montreal for the 4-Nations Face-Off in early February, a Johnny Gaudreau jersey hung in their locker room. The same was done during the 2025 IIHF World Championship in Denmark and Sweden, where the U.S. won gold.

"We just want to celebrate his life," said Ottawa Senators forward Shane Pinto, a member of the World Championship team. "We dedicated our Worlds to him last year, and I think we should dedicate most of USA Hockey to him because he was such a big part of it."

When the Blue Jackets played the Detroit Red Wings in the 2025 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series at Ohio Stadium on March 1, each team honored Johnny with their attire upon arrival. The Blue Jackets walked into St. John Arena for a pep rally wearing Johnny's signature outfit -- black Ugg boots, black sweatpants, light blue sweatshirt from Avalon Surf Shop in New Jersey and black AMIRI ballcap with three black stars in the front.

The Red Wings stepped off the bus in jerseys that Johnny and Matthew wore during their hockey careers. For Johnny, they represented Dubuque of the United States Hockey League, Boston College and USA Hockey; for Matthew, Omaha of the USHL and BC. Each had a Gaudreau nameplate and number on the back.

"I think the outpouring of support for the family, for [Gaudreau's friend Sean Monahan], for our team, for all John's friends and family, like, it was really incredible to see all the tributes, just the support that we had," Werenski said. "I felt like, in a weird way, we could kind of feel the support from all teams across the League, all fan bases, just hockey in general.

"He's a special person and deserves that. I mean, he was Johnny Hockey. I think what he did for the game of hockey, he was on pace to be one of the greatest Americans of all time. He is one of the greatest Americans of all time."

Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin wore a United States World Championship jersey at the Stadium Series. He was teammates with Johnny at Worlds in 2017 and 2018.

"I just wish them (the Gaudreau family) nothing but the best," Larkin said. "I know that Friday is going to be hard, and it's continued to be hard all year."

Johnny Gaudreau was a seven-time NHL all-star, represented the United States five times at Worlds and won gold at the 2013 IIHF World Junior Championship. His 115 points (40 goals, 75 assists) with the Flames in 2021-22 is the third-highest single-season mark for a player born in the United States behind Pat LaFontaine (148) in 1992-93 and Kevin Stevens (123) in 1991-92.

Still, when asked about Gaudreau and his brother, players at Olympic camp spoke about the men, not the hockey players.

"I just hope that he is remembered for the person that he is, because he was the best guy to be around," Pinto said. "Everyone just wanted to be around him, just a down-to-earth family dude. We just want to celebrate his life."

Winnipeg Jets defenseman Neal Pionk and Johnny won bronze at the 2018 Worlds. Like most, he remembers how kind he was.

"I guess the one memory or take I have from that the World Championships is just how easy going and laid back he was off the ice," Pionk said. "He kind of played that way on the ice too, just kind of easy going, and then boom, he would burst and make a highlight reel play, and then off the ice he was very easy going, very welcoming, and obviously, at the time, a superstar too. So, that was cool for me to see."

New York Rangers defenseman Adam Fox said he was 18 years old and at Flames development camp when he first met Johnny, who by then was already an NHL star.

"He treated me like I was his best friend," Fox said. "I think that was Johnny's personality and I think that is why everyone was so devastated because those two were widely known as great people.

"He definitely left an impression on me. Hockey-player wise he was one of the best in the NHL, but he was even better as a person. It puts everything in perspective. Hockey comes and goes but relationships, he was one of the best at building those."

With NHL players participating in the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 this February, Swayman has no doubt Johnny Gaudreau would be part of the U.S. team going for gold.

"He would be right here with us right now, everyone knows it," Swayman said. "So even being a part of World Championships, it was just looking around that room, seeing his jersey there.

"He's present in our lives every day. And I think that's the biggest honor that we can give him, is understanding that he's with us every day, and he's set the standard. It's our job to continue that legacy."

