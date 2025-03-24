Members of Israel Elite Hockey League teams visit NHL office in NYC

The day after bringing Israel professional hockey to North America at UBS Arena, players from the Jerusalem Capitals and HC Tel Aviv took the short trip to Manhattan to visit the NHL office.

The teams played in the Israel Elite Hockey League (IEHL) USA Challenge Cup on Sunday, at the NHL home of the New York Islanders, and Jerusalem came away with a thrilling 7-6 overtime victory over Tel Aviv. On Monday, the teams were visiting with NHL commissioner Gary Bettman and broadcaster Kenny Albert, who was on the call for Sunday’s game, at the NHL office.