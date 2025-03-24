Members of Israel Elite Hockey League teams visit NHL office in NYC

Jerusalem Capitals, HC Tel Aviv meet Bettman, Kenny Albert, day after historic game at UBS Arena

Israel hockey players at NHL office

© Jared Silber/NHL Images

By Christopher Detwiler
@Chris_Detwiler NHL.com Staff Writer

The day after bringing Israel professional hockey to North America at UBS Arena, players from the Jerusalem Capitals and HC Tel Aviv took the short trip to Manhattan to visit the NHL office.

The teams played in the Israel Elite Hockey League (IEHL) USA Challenge Cup on Sunday, at the NHL home of the New York Islanders, and Jerusalem came away with a thrilling 7-6 overtime victory over Tel Aviv. On Monday, the teams were visiting with NHL commissioner Gary Bettman and broadcaster Kenny Albert, who was on the call for Sunday’s game, at the NHL office.

Israel hockey players at NHL office with Gary Bettman

© Jared Silber/NHL Images

The pit stop was planned as the players wrap up their trip to the United States. For many of them, this was their first time visiting the U.S. and New York City.

The players got a full tour of the League headquarters, including visiting the NHL studios and the NHL Store.

Israel hockey players at NHL studios

© Jared Silber/NHL Images

Along with Bettman and Albert, professional women’s hockey player Chelsea Goldberg joined the players during the visit.

Sunday’s game drew upwards of 8,000 fans, many of whom were wearing Tel Aviv and Capitals jerseys, to watch the memorable matchup.

"I think it was a moment everyone remembers the rest of their lives," said Jerusalem assistant coach David Warsofsky after the game. " A lot of these guys haven't been able to play in an arena like this. It's a historic moment for Israeli hockey."

Warsofsky is a former NHL defenseman who played from 2013-18 and is the younger brother of San Jose Sharks coach Ryan Warsofsky.

-NHL Staff Writer Jon Lane contributed to this report

