Jerusalem, Tel Aviv make Israel hockey history with North America debut

ELMONT, N.Y. -- The first professional hockey game played in North America between two teams from Israel ended with the Jerusalem Capitals' 7-6 overtime win against HC Tel Aviv in the IEHL USA Challenge Cup at UBS Arena on Sunday.

The game featured a breakneck pace that saw Tel Aviv outshoot Jerusalem 61-57 and was another coming-out party for 16-year-old Capitals forward Nikita Zitserman, who could be the first Israel-born player chosen in the NHL Draft when he's eligible in 2026.

Denis Zaychik scored 2:14 into the 3-on-3 overtime to win it after Tel Aviv rallied from down 5-2 in the second period to take a 6-5 lead in the third.

The game was played on NHL ice at the home of the New York Islanders, in an NHL atmosphere with the Islanders logo at center ice, goal horns, sound effects and signage. It drew about 8,000 fans, many wearing Tel Aviv and Capitals jerseys, the Israel flag draped over the shoulders of others.