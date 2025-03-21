Tel Aviv, Jerusalem to make Israel hockey history at UBS Arena

The Israel Elite Hockey League (IEHL) USA Challenge Cup on Sunday will be a historic event, one that isn't lost on Mike Gennello.

The 28-year-old forward is captain of HC Tel Aviv, one of eight teams that will play a 10-game IEHL season from June 3 to July 8.

The IEHL USA Challenge Cup will mark the first time two teams from Israel will play a hockey game in North America, Tel Aviv against the Jerusalem Capitals, at UBS Arena. A couple of hours before going live on YouTube at 5 p.m. ET, a gathering of the Jewish faith and non-Jews will congregate with other fans and learn why founder and co-commissioner Tal Avneri requested fundraising two years ago.

"This is Israel," he wrote, "and Israel is anything but ordinary."

More than 7,000 tickets have been sold, opening the door to the league's compete level, and putting away any misconceptions. A summer ice hockey league in Israel? Do they even have ice?

Gennello has heard it all. This is a big deal for hockey in Israel, and likely the biggest hockey night for those playing the game.

"It's the moments you live for," Gennello said. "Not a lot of us get to play Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final or in front of a ton of people for a championship at whatever level. We get to do it before what's hopefully the biggest crowd any of us get to play in front of. We'll compete because we're competitors, but don't allow it to make you overthink. Enjoy the moment. It's going to be a big one that we remember for the rest of our lives."