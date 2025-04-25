Former Hurricanes goalie Ward hears name called at NFL Draft

No, not that Cam Ward. Yes, yes, the Hurricanes Cam Ward, but not those Hurricanes, a Cam Ward from a different Hurricanes. We can explain.

Former Carolina Hurricanes goalie Cam Ward heard his name literally called at the 2025 NFL Draft Thursday night, but he was very much not the No. 1 pick of the Tennessee Titans.

University of Miami quarterback Cam Ward, the 22-year-old rocket-armed NFL prospect, was indeed the person in question. Not retired NHL goalie Cam Ward, now 41 years old.

That didn't stop everyone from having a little fun with it. The Canes shared their thoughts on social media.