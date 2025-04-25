Former Hurricanes goalie Ward hears name called at NFL Draft

Retired NHL great shares funny video after quarterback with same name selected first

Cam Ward Miami hurricanes
By Dan O'Leary
@DanOLeary25 NHL.com Staff Writer

No, not that Cam Ward. Yes, yes, the Hurricanes Cam Ward, but not those Hurricanes, a Cam Ward from a different Hurricanes. We can explain.

Former Carolina Hurricanes goalie Cam Ward heard his name literally called at the 2025 NFL Draft Thursday night, but he was very much not the No. 1 pick of the Tennessee Titans.

University of Miami quarterback Cam Ward, the 22-year-old rocket-armed NFL prospect, was indeed the person in question. Not retired NHL goalie Cam Ward, now 41 years old.

That didn't stop everyone from having a little fun with it. The Canes shared their thoughts on social media.

Cam Ward, himself -- the Cam Ward that won the 2006 Conn Smythe while leading the Hurricanes to the Stanley Cup (a team captained by current head coach Rod Brind'Amour) -- also shared a funny video where he feigned surprise at the announcement, mimicking a popular viral video from years ago where an ordinary person gets picked at the NFL Draft.

And while we are certain Titans fans wouldn't want a retired NHL goaltender, if QB Cam Ward puts up a foorball career similar to goalie Cam Ward's NHL career -- which would have to be winning a Super Bowl and a Super Bowl MVP -- we imagine that would work out well for them.

