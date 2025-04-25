Keeper of the Cup lookalike contest to be held at Hockey Hall of Fame

Lookalike contests have gone viral this year on the Internet, most notably of actors Timothee Chalamet and Glenn Powell. Pritchard’s kids have shown him the other lookalike contents on social media.

“I think its one of those things that is kind of unique for anybody, is you see someone dressed like you, I guess it’s embarrassing, it’s an honor, it’s the whole bit. I don’t know how to sum it up.”

Pritchard is fully prepared for his kids to make fun of him after the contest. His wife and middle daughter will be in attendance on Saturday.

This is the beginning of Pritchard’s busy season and in two months he will be presenting Lord Stanley to its newest champions at the Stanley Cup Final in June.

“It’s getting more exciting every day,” Pritchard said. “You watch the series and to be part of it all, it’s pretty special. We work in the greatest sport in the world. How can it not be fun and exciting?”