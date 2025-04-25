Keeper of the Cup lookalike contest to be held at Hockey Hall of Fame

Phil Pritchard doppelgangers called to participate in 1st-ever Stanley Cup KeeperCon

Stanley Cup KeeperCon
By Anna Kulesa
@akulesa_ NHL.com Staff Writer

If you have blonde hair, a suit jacket and white gloves, you may be entitled to a picture with the Stanley Cup.

A lookalike contest of Philip Pritchard, aka the Keeper of the Stanley Cup, will be held at the Hockey Hall of Fame in Toronto on Saturday.

"Stanley Cup KeeperCon" will take place on April 23 from 4:30-5:30 p.m. in front of the Spirit of Hockey Story next to the Hall of Fame at Brookfield Place in downtown Toronto.

Fans will be able to take a picture with Pritchard and the Cup.

“I hope people have fun because we are certainly going to have fun,” Pritchard told NHL.com. “Saturday night here in Toronto, the [Maple] Leafs are in Ottawa. It’s going to be Game 4, so it’s going to be hockey crazy.

“Metallica is playing across the street. So, they’re going to be dressed up like Metallica people. And then, I’m guessing there’s going to be Keeper of the Cup people.”

Pritchard, who is also the vice president and curator of the Hockey HOF, said the idea came about when they were brainstorming ways to help promote the 2025 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Lookalike contests have gone viral this year on the Internet, most notably of actors Timothee Chalamet and Glenn Powell. Pritchard’s kids have shown him the other lookalike contents on social media.

“I think its one of those things that is kind of unique for anybody, is you see someone dressed like you, I guess it’s embarrassing, it’s an honor, it’s the whole bit. I don’t know how to sum it up.”

Pritchard is fully prepared for his kids to make fun of him after the contest. His wife and middle daughter will be in attendance on Saturday.

This is the beginning of Pritchard’s busy season and in two months he will be presenting Lord Stanley to its newest champions at the Stanley Cup Final in June.

“It’s getting more exciting every day,” Pritchard said. “You watch the series and to be part of it all, it’s pretty special. We work in the greatest sport in the world. How can it not be fun and exciting?”

