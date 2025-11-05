Maple Leafs visit Sunnybrook Veterans Centre for Remembrance Day

The Maple Leafs have been intertwined with the Canadian military since the team’s inception in 1917. The team and its alumni association continues to honor a member of the Canadian Armed Forces at every home game with ‘Leafs Troops’ and host an annual CAF night every season with over 300 tickets donated to members.

“These people sacrificed for us and allowed us to play this beautiful game,” Lorentz said. “It’s special to come and thank all the people who did so much for us to protect our freedom.”

Sunnybrook opened as a war veteran’s hospital more than 75 years ago. Working in close partnership with Veterans Affairs Canada, they offer long term and complex continuing care to over 200 Veterans from World War II, the Korean War and the Cold War.