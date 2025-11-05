Maple Leafs visit Sunnybrook Veterans Centre for Remembrance Day

Lorentz, Laughton, McMann spend time with heroes before holiday

tor_ss_1

© Mike Zeisberger

By Mike Zeisberger
NHL.com Staff Writer

TORONTO — Bobby McMann was a hockey hero Monday.

Less than 24 hours later, the Toronto Maple Leafs forward joined teammates Steven Lorentz, Scott Laughton and franchise icon Wendel Clark at Sunnybrook Veterans Centre to honor and mingle with some real-life ones.

The quartet was coming off a 4-3 comeback victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins at Scotiabank Area, thanks to four consecutive third-period goals punctuated by McMann’ winner. Now, here they were, fielding questions and sharing stories and meeting over 50 Canadian war veterans and their families.

tor_ss_2

© Mike Zeisberger

The Maple Leafs have been intertwined with the Canadian military since the team’s inception in 1917. The team and its alumni association continues to honor a member of the Canadian Armed Forces at every home game with ‘Leafs Troops’ and host an annual CAF night every season with over 300 tickets donated to members.

“These people sacrificed for us and allowed us to play this beautiful game,” Lorentz said. “It’s special to come and thank all the people who did so much for us to protect our freedom.”

Sunnybrook opened as a war veteran’s hospital more than 75 years ago. Working in close partnership with Veterans Affairs Canada, they offer long term and complex continuing care to over 200 Veterans from World War II, the Korean War and the Cold War.

tor_ss_3

© Mike Zeisberger

Lorentz was part of the Maple Leafs contingent that paid a visit to the facility a year ago. At that time he met Richard Ratcliffe, a 96-year-old Canadian Navy veteran. On Tuesday, the two crossed paths again on an afternoon that featured Clark presenting Ratcliffe with a customized Maple Leafs jersey with the name SUNNYBROOK on the back.

“It’s an honor that they’re here,” Ratcliffe said.

“No,” Clark replied. “It’s all ours. These are the people who fought for our freedom and we can’t thank them enough.”

Remembrance Day in Canada, which honors all those who lost their lives fighting for their country, is Tuesday, Nov. 11.

