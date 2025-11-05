Maple Leafs visit Sunnybrook Veterans Centre for Remembrance Day

TORONTO — Bobby McMann was a hockey hero Monday.
Less than 24 hours later, the Toronto Maple Leafs forward joined teammates Steven Lorentz, Scott Laughton and franchise icon Wendel Clark at Sunnybrook Veterans Centre to honor and mingle with some real-life ones.
The quartet was coming off a 4-3 comeback victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins at Scotiabank Area, thanks to four consecutive third-period goals punctuated by McMann’ winner. Now, here they were, fielding questions and sharing stories and meeting over 50 Canadian war veterans and their families.