“We know you. You are committed, creative, calculating, captivating and you care like hell,” Allen states in the video posted by the Sabres on social media. “And trust me, that’s the only way to lead Buffalo because the people here care just as much.”

The defenseman replaces Kyle Okposo, who was the Sabres captain from 2022-24 before being traded to the Florida Panthers in March.

Dahlin was drafted No. 1 by the Sabres in 2018 NHL Draft. He has 292 points (66 goals, 226 assists) in 436 games with the team. The defenseman signed and eight-year, $88 million contract in 2023 that begins this season.