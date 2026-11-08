Referee pulls out apple on ice, shows off to Canadiens goalie

During stoppage in play, green fruit appears sparking more questions than answer

Apple NHL Ref Luxmore Fowler

© Sportsnet

By Dan O'Leary
@DanOLeary25 NHL.com Staff Writer

This has to be the first time referencing an apple on the ice not as an assist, but as an actual apple.

During a stoppage in play at Saturday night's game between the Montreal Canadiens and Toronto Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena, referee T.J. Luxmore reached into his pocket and pulled out an apple, showing it off to Canadiens goalie Jacob Fowler.

The broadcast team of Chris Cuthbert and Craig Simpson had a good laugh at the odd moment, pointing out that Fowler is apple-less (zero assists) for his NHL career (27 games) so far.

Internet sleuths on social media decided that Luxmore's apple wasn't a real, edible one, but rather a fake.

Our expert analysts (really just me looking at the video a few times in a row) note the perfectly placed leaf seemingly attached to the top of the apple and what appears to be some kind of white logo on the side, way too big to be one of those stickers that come on the apples from the grocery store, fruit stand or, if you're really into apples, the orchard.

No, no, this apple appears more to be one of those soft squeezable ones that you'd get as some kind of giveaway at a corporate retreat or to keep your arm active when donating blood.

Unfortunately that is literally all of the information we have at the moment. Please check back for more on this breaking news story.

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