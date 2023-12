Move over Santa, Swaynta Claus is coming to town.

Jeremy Swayman continued his tradition of dressing up as Santa Claus for teammate Linus Ullmark’s kids on Christmas Eve.

Swayman put on a red suit and beard to hand out gifts to Ullmark’s children Harry and Lily.

The kids looked thrilled with their gifts and gave “Uncle Sway” a big hug in photos posted to Ullmark’s Instagram account.