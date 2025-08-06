Islanders invite kids who have lost parent to Schaefer's contract signing

The New York Islanders surprised 20 local kids with a special task.
The team invited children who have lost a parent to meet 2025 first overall pick, Matthew Schaefer, and give him his first NHL contract on Monday.
2025 No. 1 draft pick shares special moment with local families
Schaefer, who lost his mother to breast cancer in February 2024, talked to each family and signed autographs in a video posted by the Islanders.
“It’s never going to be easy, but I guarantee when you guys are playing baseball, she always has a front row seat to every game you play,” Schaefer told one kid in the video. “She’s the umpire calling out ‘strikes, strikes.’”
After, a young fan named Cole presented the Islanders prospect with one last thing to sign: his rookie contract.
The young defenseman then inked his name on the three-year entry-level contract as Cole and Islanders general manager Mathieu Darche looked on.
Schaefer received each kids’ signature on a special thank you note they presented him to finish off the memorable day.
“I’m going to frame it,” Schaefer said in the video.