Islanders invite kids who have lost parent to Schaefer's contract signing

2025 No. 1 draft pick shares special moment with local families

Schaefer kids

© New York Islanders

By Anna Kulesa
@akulesa_ NHL.com Staff Writer

The New York Islanders surprised 20 local kids with a special task.

The team invited children who have lost a parent to meet 2025 first overall pick, Matthew Schaefer, and give him his first NHL contract on Monday.

Schaefer, who lost his mother to breast cancer in February 2024, talked to each family and signed autographs in a video posted by the Islanders.

“It’s never going to be easy, but I guarantee when you guys are playing baseball, she always has a front row seat to every game you play,” Schaefer told one kid in the video. “She’s the umpire calling out ‘strikes, strikes.’”

After, a young fan named Cole presented the Islanders prospect with one last thing to sign: his rookie contract.

The young defenseman then inked his name on the three-year entry-level contract as Cole and Islanders general manager Mathieu Darche looked on.

Schaefer received each kids’ signature on a special thank you note they presented him to finish off the memorable day.

“I’m going to frame it,” Schaefer said in the video.

