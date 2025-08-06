Islanders invite kids who have lost parent to Schaefer's contract signing

Schaefer, who lost his mother to breast cancer in February 2024, talked to each family and signed autographs in a video posted by the Islanders.

“It’s never going to be easy, but I guarantee when you guys are playing baseball, she always has a front row seat to every game you play,” Schaefer told one kid in the video. “She’s the umpire calling out ‘strikes, strikes.’”

After, a young fan named Cole presented the Islanders prospect with one last thing to sign: his rookie contract.

The young defenseman then inked his name on the three-year entry-level contract as Cole and Islanders general manager Mathieu Darche looked on.