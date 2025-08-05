Islanders top pick Schaefer throws out first pitch for Mets

Prospect swaps jerseys with outfielder Nimmo, gets pink bat as gift

Isles Mets Schaefer Nimmo

© New York Islanders

By Stefen Rosner
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

It was a first pitch for the first pick.

Matthew Schaefer, who was selected by the New York Islanders with the No. 1 pick in the 2025 NHL Draft, threw out the ceremonial first pitch at Citi Field before the New York Mets faced off against the Cleveland Guardians on Monday.

As Schaefer walked to the mound for the pitch, the Islanders announced that they had signed him to a three-year, entry-level deal.

Prior to the first pitch, Schaefer met up with Mets outfielder Brandon Nimmo in the hallway outside the locker room. The two exchanged jerseys, with Nimmo also giving the 17-year-old defenseman a pink Breast Cancer Awareness bat.

Schaefer lost his mother, Jennifer, to breast cancer in February of 2024.

“That was amazing. Honestly, [Brandon] Nimmo is such a class act,” Schaefer said. “And he's a great guy, and to do something like that as an organization as well [means a lot]. I think the Mets are my favorite team now. They are for sure. It's awesome. The Islanders and the Mets, everyone has treated me so well today, and that definitely means a lot.”

When Schaefer wore the Islanders crest for the first time at the 2025 NHL Draft, the Islanders included a Hockey Fights Cancer ribbon.

After donning No. 71 at Islanders development camp, Schaefer showcased his No. 48 jersey for the first time.

“Obviously, I had to work for my number, and I had to work for a spot on the team, and I still have to do that, right?” Schaefer said. “I got the number, but I still got to work for a spot on the team. And, like I said, there's still a lot of work, and I gotta put my head down, put my work boots on, and get to work. Still a lot of work to come and a lot of exciting times, but can't wait for everything."

Schaefer will be battling for a spot on the Islanders roster this fall. They open their 2025-26 NHL season on the road against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Oct. 9.

