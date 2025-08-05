Islanders top pick Schaefer throws out first pitch for Mets

“That was amazing. Honestly, [Brandon] Nimmo is such a class act,” Schaefer said. “And he's a great guy, and to do something like that as an organization as well [means a lot]. I think the Mets are my favorite team now. They are for sure. It's awesome. The Islanders and the Mets, everyone has treated me so well today, and that definitely means a lot.”

When Schaefer wore the Islanders crest for the first time at the 2025 NHL Draft, the Islanders included a Hockey Fights Cancer ribbon.

After donning No. 71 at Islanders development camp, Schaefer showcased his No. 48 jersey for the first time.

“Obviously, I had to work for my number, and I had to work for a spot on the team, and I still have to do that, right?” Schaefer said. “I got the number, but I still got to work for a spot on the team. And, like I said, there's still a lot of work, and I gotta put my head down, put my work boots on, and get to work. Still a lot of work to come and a lot of exciting times, but can't wait for everything."

Schaefer will be battling for a spot on the Islanders roster this fall. They open their 2025-26 NHL season on the road against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Oct. 9.