Schaefer signs 3-year, entry-level contract with Islanders

Matthew Schaefer, the No. 1 pick of the 2025 NHL Draft, signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the New York Islanders on Monday.

The 17-year-old defenseman had 22 points (seven goals, 15 assists) in 17 games with Erie of the Ontario Hockey League last season. His season was cut short after he fractured his collarbone while playing for Canada at the 2025 IIHF World Junior Championship on Dec. 27.

Schaefer was cleared for contact on May 1 and was a full participant at Islanders development camp in July.

"Yeah, I feel amazing," Schaefer said. "Obviously, it's something I've wanted to do my whole life, and to do it in your first year ... there's still a lot of work, but this was my dream. And I want to play in the NHL this season. I want it really badly and I know there's going to be a lot of hard work that comes with it, but I think I'm ready.

"Obviously, I had to work for my number and I had to work for a spot on the team, and I still have to do that, right? So, I mean, I got the number, but I still got to work for a spot on the team. And, like I said, there's still a lot of work, and I got to put my head down, put my work boots on, and get to work. Still a lot of work to come and a lot of exciting times, but can't wait for everything."

The Islanders open their season at the Pittsburgh Penguins on Oct. 9.

If Schaefer does not play for New York, he must be returned to Erie. Players who sign NHL contracts are ineligible to play NCAA hockey, and players drafted from a Canadian Hockey League team can't play in the American Hockey League until they turn 20. Schaefer will turn 18 on Sept. 5.

However, with the Islanders trading defenseman Noah Dobson to the Montreal Canadiens on June 27, Schaefer could play a prominent role this season.

"We're going to give him all the opportunity and support him," New York coach Patrick Roy said last month. "But the thing that I really love about him is how humble and grateful he is. I do believe that he's going to be very successful. He's very intelligent, very mature. We already had dinner with him, and I was very impressed with him."

