Panthers raise Stanley Cup championship banner before 2024-25 season opener

SUNRISE, Fla. -- The Florida Panthers concluded what has seemed like endless celebrations for winning the Stanley Cup by raising their 2024 championship banner to the roof of Amerant Bank Arena on Tuesday.

The ceremony took place before the Panthers' 2024-25 season opener against the Boston Bruins.

The Panthers kicked off the festivities by showing a highlight video that included footage of their loss in the 2023 Stanley Cup Final to the Vegas Golden Knights.

As the sellout crowd in Sunrise stood, captain Aleksander Barkov skated onto the ice with the Stanley Cup, placing it next to the large container holding the arena's newest decoration.

Current Panthers who were on the 2024 championship team skated out to center ice and stood arm-in-arm as they faced the banner as it slowly crept into the air.

"It's going to be special because winning the Stanley Cup is a special accomplishment," Florida forward Carter Verhaeghe said before the game. "I am sure the fans will certainly enjoy it. Looking up there will give us a little inspiration, seeing what we have accomplished."

Last season, the Panthers defeated the Boston Bruins in six games to win the Eastern Conference Second Round on the way to their first Stanley Cup championship.

Florida also ended Boston's historic 2022-23 season, when it earned an NHL-record 135 points in the regular season (65-12-5), by coming back from down 3-1 in the first round to win the series.

The Bruins skated onto the ice after the banner took flight above the home goal.

"I wouldn't say this is more special, but it definitely is more intense," Bruins forward Brad Marchand said of opening against the Panthers. "It is a great opportunity to have two of the best teams in the League meet. We're excited to get out there, we're also going to be flying high with the celebration they have tonight. It’s going to be a great game."